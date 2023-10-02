Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly has noticed a deterioration amid his battle with Parkinson's disease.

The 80-year-old comedian was diagnosed with the brain disorder - which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with coordination - in 2013 and revealed that he has been struggling to balance as of late and explained that the "cruel" disease is constantly stopping him from doing things.

He told The Observer: "It’s very difficult to see the progression exactly, because a lot of things come and go. Recently I’ve noticed a deterioration in my balance. That was never such a problem before, but in the last year that has come and it has stayed.

"For some reason, I thought it would go away, because a lot of symptoms have come and gone away just to defy the symptom spotters. The shaking has reappeared and the inability to get out of certain types of chairs.

"It’s just added to the list of things that hold me back. I feel like I want to go for a walk, but I go for 50 yards (46 metres) and I want to go home, because I’m tired. I’m being encroached upon by this disease. It’s creeping up behind me and stopping me doing things. It’s a cruel disease."

Billy - who is being cared for by his wife Pamela Stephenson - went on to describe age as a "weird, nasty surprise" as he realises the things he can no longer do.

He added: "It’s a cunning ploy that awaits you. The surprise is f****** nerve-racking. That suddenly you can’t walk any more. Can’t run. Can’t jump. It’s a weird and nasty surprise.

"I don’t know if we should tell people about it, or just let it be their surprise when they come to it. But I think to prepare for it would be depressing."

The comedian also revealed he now wears hearing aids to the cinema and Pamela said they recently loved seeing the drama Passages – which tells of a gay couple whose relationship is strained when one of them starts an affair with a woman – with one of their homosexual friends.

She added: “We were with a gay man at the time, a friend of ours. I had been politically incorrect with him on the occasion when I mistook his husband for his brother.

“He forgave me and still finds it very funny. And there was a lovely bit during the film when one of the people involved said, ‘We’re all brothers!’”