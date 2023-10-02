Health
Bang Showbiz

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

9 mins ago
Comedian Sir Billy Connolly, 80, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2013, says he has noticed recent deterioration amid his battle with the disease.

Comedian Sir Billy Connolly, 80, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2013, says he has noticed recent deterioration amid his battle with the disease. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Sir Billy Connolly has noticed a deterioration amid his battle with Parkinson's disease.

The 80-year-old comedian was diagnosed with the brain disorder - which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with coordination - in 2013 and revealed that he has been struggling to balance as of late and explained that the "cruel" disease is constantly stopping him from doing things.

He told The Observer: "It’s very difficult to see the progression exactly, because a lot of things come and go. Recently I’ve noticed a deterioration in my balance. That was never such a problem before, but in the last year that has come and it has stayed.

"For some reason, I thought it would go away, because a lot of symptoms have come and gone away just to defy the symptom spotters. The shaking has reappeared and the inability to get out of certain types of chairs.

"It’s just added to the list of things that hold me back. I feel like I want to go for a walk, but I go for 50 yards (46 metres) and I want to go home, because I’m tired. I’m being encroached upon by this disease. It’s creeping up behind me and stopping me doing things. It’s a cruel disease."

Billy - who is being cared for by his wife Pamela Stephenson - went on to describe age as a "weird, nasty surprise" as he realises the things he can no longer do.

He added: "It’s a cunning ploy that awaits you. The surprise is f****** nerve-racking. That suddenly you can’t walk any more. Can’t run. Can’t jump. It’s a weird and nasty surprise.

"I don’t know if we should tell people about it, or just let it be their surprise when they come to it. But I think to prepare for it would be depressing."

The comedian also revealed he now wears hearing aids to the cinema and Pamela said they recently loved seeing the drama Passages – which tells of a gay couple whose relationship is strained when one of them starts an affair with a woman – with one of their homosexual friends.

She added: “We were with a gay man at the time, a friend of ours. I had been politically incorrect with him on the occasion when I mistook his husband for his brother.

“He forgave me and still finds it very funny. And there was a lovely bit during the film when one of the people involved said, ‘We’re all brothers!’”

EntertainmentHealthUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Spears urged fans not to worry, insisting the knives were fake and she was just taking inspiration from Shakira's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sat, Sep 30

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

The singer is "likely to receive a fortune each year as a landlord for the nursery business".

Fri, Sep 29

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Thu, Sep 28

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

Thu, Sep 28

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Wed, Sep 27

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Election live: Seymour says Te Pāti Māori politicising alleged home invasion

Election live: Seymour says Te Pāti Māori politicising alleged home invasion

9 mins ago

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

22 mins ago

'Havoc' forecast as severe spring weather to continue

'Havoc' forecast as severe spring weather to continue

34 mins ago

Property industry tops political donations

Property industry tops political donations

58 mins ago

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

12:34

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

The 80-year-old comedian was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2013, saying recently it has caused "deterioration" in his ability to walk.

9 mins ago

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29