League
AAP

Newcastle Knights win back-to-back NRLW titles, silence doubters

6:03am
Hannah Southwell of the Knights shows off the Premiership Trophy after winning the 2023 NRLW Grand Final match between Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Hannah Southwell of the Knights shows off the Premiership Trophy after winning the 2023 NRLW Grand Final match between Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium in Sydney. (Source: Getty)

Newcastle captain Hannah Southwell believes the Knights have hit back at their doubters by beating Gold Coast 24-18 in the grand final to claim consecutive NRLW premierships.

After a career-best season, newly minted Dally M Medallist Tamika Upton was the hero for the Knights at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Sunday.

In the second of two comebacks she orchestrated in searing heat, Upton scored two tries to turn a six-point deficit into a game-winning six-point lead as the minutes ticked down.

Titans coach Karyn Murphy then presented the medal named in her honour for player of the match in the grand final to Upton for the second time in as many years.

"Tamika's undoubtedly a class player but she knows that the team around her allows her to do a job," Knights coach Ron Griffiths said.

The Knights, wooden spooners in 2021, are now on the cusp of an NRLW dynasty, losing only two of 18 games across their two premiership seasons.

Their latest triumph came despite significant roster turnover in the off-season, and confirms the first back-to-back titles, either men's or women's, in Newcastle club history.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet, I don't think it will for a while," said Southwell.

"We had people doubting us from day one.

"We had people saying, 'You've lost too many players', 'You won't be able to do it again'. We heard all that but we shut it out. We stuck to our game plan. We knew what we were doing."

Gold Coast dominated the territory battle all day, with starting props Shannon Mato and Jessika Elliston and fullback Evania Pelite leading the charge.

The Titans kicked for an 8-0 advantage in the first half after Southwell was penalised for pulling the hair of rival captain Georgia Hale.

On the back of Lauren Brown's passing game, Jaime Chapman scored the second hat-trick of the Titans' NRLW history and helped Gold Coast to an 18-12 lead after the break.

"She had a great game today," Murphy said of Chapman.

"She's a big game player so I probably thought she'd have that in her."

Gold Coast looked resolute enough defending their goal-line to ride their way to victory in the final 10 minutes.

That was before Upton clicked back into gear, just as she did to help the Knights score three tries in seven minutes before halftime.

First, she stepped past rival fullback Evania Pelite for a try that levelled the scores with 10 minutes to play.

Then, with the Knights appearing primed to attempt a game-winning field goal, Upton kicked down the right side on the last tackle, burst through the defensive line and past Chapman to ground the ball for the match-winning try.

The result closed the book on Gold Coast's finals fairytale.

After finishing last season at the bottom of the ladder, they stormed into the decider with an upset defeat of the Sydney Roosters.

But with the loss, they missed the chance to win the first premiership trophy in Gold Coast's sporting history.

"We're obviously really disappointed," said Murphy.

"We believed in ourselves. We didn't get the result today but I couldn't be prouder."

League

SHARE ME

More Stories

Penrith Panthers beat Brisbane 26-24 to win NRL grand final

Penrith Panthers beat Brisbane 26-24 to win NRL grand final

Penrith are the eighth team in history to win three straight premierships, and the first since Parramatta in 1983.

5:20am

Cool, calm and Cleary: Panthers ready for shot at NRL three-peat

Cool, calm and Cleary: Panthers ready for shot at NRL three-peat

Ivan Cleary has reason to be chilled out given Penrith's success over the last four seasons as they have announced themselves as NRL heavyweights.

Sat, Sep 30

Daley against NSW return after Fittler's sudden exit

Daley against NSW return after Fittler's sudden exit

Fri, Sep 29

Kalyn Ponga credits concussion for surprise Dally M medal

Kalyn Ponga credits concussion for surprise Dally M medal

Fri, Sep 29

'Proud' Andrew Webster thanks wife, Warriors after Dally M win

'Proud' Andrew Webster thanks wife, Warriors after Dally M win

Thu, Sep 28

3:29

Humble Shaun Johnson celebrates 'special night' for Warriors

Humble Shaun Johnson celebrates 'special night' for Warriors

Thu, Sep 28

2:15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Europe wins back Ryder Cup in convincing victory over US

Europe wins back Ryder Cup in convincing victory over US

35 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash near Levin

One dead after single-vehicle crash near Levin

43 mins ago

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

52 mins ago

New property listings plunge in pre-election lull

New property listings plunge in pre-election lull

6:27am

'Heroic' police foil suicide bomber in heart of Turkey's capital

'Heroic' police foil suicide bomber in heart of Turkey's capital

6:21am

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29