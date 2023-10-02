World
AAP

Melbourne teen 'cannot remember' stabbing man at train station

24 mins ago
Australian court (file photo).

Australian court (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

A teenager who fatally stabbed a father at a train station in Melbourne's outer suburbs says he has no recollection of the deadly attack.

The 19-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the stabbing, was drunk and potentially on drugs when he approached 40-year-old Adam Cassar at Melton train station in the early hours of December 29, 2021.

Cassar appeared to be in the middle of changing clothes before the teenager followed him with a large knife and stabbed him, leaving him with a 10-centimetre wound.

The 40-year-old ran off and made it to a nearby house where he ultimately bled to death, while the teenager appeared none the wiser about the man's death and left the station with a group of boys, a Victorian court was told on Monday.

The teenager had no recollection of the attack because he was affected by alcohol and likely drugs at the time, his barrister said.

"We have no instructions because he has no memory," the barrister told the court.

The teenager - who cannot be identified because he was underage at the time of the stabbing — came from his home in NSW to Melbourne in December 2021 to visit his mother.

The pair had a fractured relationship, given she had abandoned her son, and whatever he hoped to get out of their meeting didn't eventuate, the teenager's barrister said.

Instead, he "wrote himself off then wound up at the station" before stabbing the stranger for an unclear reason and looking for a way back to his mother's home.

The teenager was extradited from NSW to Victoria, where he was in May this year found guilty of manslaughter.

Cassar's daughter, who lives interstate, said she and her father didn't always see eye to eye, but his killer took away his chance to make things right.

In a victim impact statement she read to the court, she described the teenager as heartless and said she didn't think she would make it to court years after her father's death as she struggled with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

"He stripped away my dad's opportunities of finding love, meeting my future children one day, and even seeing me get married," she told the court.

"I don't think any mother should have to help their child bury their father when they're 20 years' old."

The now 22-year-old started studying mental health before her father's death in a bid to ultimately help people like him, but struggled to continue with the course in the wake of his killing, she said.

Cassar's father also required full-time care after his son's death.

The teenager's barrister said the 19-year-old's feelings of abandonment led him to use alcohol and drugs, and his recent diagnosis of ADHD went some way to explaining his impulsive decision-making.

A judge is due to sentence the teenager later this month.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

US Airbnb guest tied up, robbed homeowner at gunpoint, police say

US Airbnb guest tied up, robbed homeowner at gunpoint, police say

A homeowner in Atlanta called police, saying an armed man who had rented his basement through the room-sharing app had fled after stealing his wallet.

5:22pm

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

Hacker group KillMilk has been bragging on encrypted messaging app Telegram about their apparent successful hack of the page.

2:17pm

9-year-old girl feared abducted in US, major search underway

9-year-old girl feared abducted in US, major search underway

9:59am

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

6:45am

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

6:21am

Bushfire sparks in Vic as temperatures soar across Australia

Bushfire sparks in Vic as temperatures soar across Australia

8:53pm

2:04

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Woman stunned UK mother-in-law not deemed relative by insurance company

5:18

Woman stunned UK mother-in-law not deemed relative by insurance company

24 mins ago

Melbourne teen 'cannot remember' stabbing man at train station

Melbourne teen 'cannot remember' stabbing man at train station

6:52pm

Government agrees to give further $7m to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Government agrees to give further $7m to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

6:30pm

Wellington Zoo welcomes six adorable baby lemurs

Wellington Zoo welcomes six adorable baby lemurs

6:16pm

Exclusive: Hipkins' 'nightmare scenario' - Covid on the campaign trail

2:19

Exclusive: Hipkins' 'nightmare scenario' - Covid on the campaign trail

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship.

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

The crowd was told to stay away from the front as the lighting rig caught ablaze.

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Sat, Sep 30