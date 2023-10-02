Rugby
AAP

Injury woes continue for Wallabies at World Cup

11:15am
Portugal put pressure on the Wallabies scrum this morning.

Portugal put pressure on the Wallabies scrum this morning. (Source: Photosport)

The Wallabies have been left with no specialist five-eighth to call on, with Carter Gordon expected to be ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury and lock Nick Frost set to join him.

While the Australians don't know if they will have another World Cup match, with their quarter-final hopes hanging on Fiji's next result, coach Eddie Jones said the pair were unlikely to take any further part in the France tournament.

But Jones said that if the Wallabies do survive to face Pool D winners England in the play-offs in Marseille on Monday, October 16, skipper and lock Will Skelton and spearhead prop Taniela Tupou should be available.

Youngster Frost, who has been one of Australia's best, was replaced a minute into the second half of the Wallabies' 34-14 win over Portugal after injuring his knee late in the opening period.

Gordon was injured at training and ruled out just before the Saint-Etienne match.

"It's unlikely that Nick and Carter will take any more part in the tournament," Jones said.

"Conversely, we've got Taniela and Will, and if we have another game they will be ready to go."

Jones said he didn't think Gordon would require surgery while Frost would go for scans.

"(The knee injury) happened when he was warming up on Thursday, but it was only an irritation and since then we had a scan and it looked more serious than we thought," he said of Gordon.

Jones gambled with selecting just one specialist five-eighth in the squad in Gordon, overlooking veterans Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley.

However he replaced the Rebels No.10 in the starting role with utility Ben Donaldson following a poor showing in the team's loss to Fiji.

He could call in injury cover for Gordon, while the Wallabies still haven't replaced young fullback Max Jorgensen, who fractured his leg at training last week.

"We have players training in different positions and particularly since the advent of HIA (head injury assessments) you've got to become a lot more flexible," Jones said.

"We'll just make a judgment later in the week about what we do there."

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

South Africa stay on track with bonus point win over Tonga

South Africa stay on track with bonus point win over Tonga

Springboks take another step towards quarter-final by comfortably beating Tonga in Marseille.

11:44am

Coles gives World Cup reality check after 'step in the right direction'

Coles gives World Cup reality check after 'step in the right direction'

Veteran hooker gives a reminder after the All Blacks' ruthless win over Italy that they hadn't won anything significant yet.

2:22pm

Scotland smash Romania to set up Ireland showdown

Scotland smash Romania to set up Ireland showdown

Sun, Oct 1

Fiji avoid Georgia shock to stay on track for World Cup quarters

Fiji avoid Georgia shock to stay on track for World Cup quarters

Sun, Oct 1

'Monstered' - All Blacks finally click to make World Cup statement

'Monstered' - All Blacks finally click to make World Cup statement

Sat, Sep 30

'Massive' - Pressure shifts to Ireland after All Blacks destroy Italy

'Massive' - Pressure shifts to Ireland after All Blacks destroy Italy

Sat, Sep 30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

19 mins ago

Mental health nurse suspended after 'sexual encounter' with inmate

Mental health nurse suspended after 'sexual encounter' with inmate

22 mins ago

Election live: Luxon's 'chickening out of' next debate, Labour claims

Election live: Luxon's 'chickening out of' next debate, Labour claims

43 mins ago

Scotty Stevenson: Desecration of shield an insult to rugby history

1:17

Scotty Stevenson: Desecration of shield an insult to rugby history

53 mins ago

Full video: Robertson, McAnulty speak to media

Full video: Robertson, McAnulty speak to media

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

The 80-year-old comedian was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2013, saying recently it has caused "deterioration" in his ability to walk.

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29