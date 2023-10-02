'Heroic' police foil suicide bomber in heart of Turkey's capital

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the heart of the Turkish capital Ankara overnight, while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police, the interior minister said.

The attack occurred hours before Parliament was set to reopen after its three-month summer recess with an address by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near an entrance to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The attack was conducted by assailants who arrived at the scene inside a light commercial vehicle, he said.

"Our heroic police officers, through their intuition, resisted the terrorists as soon as they got out of the vehicle," Yerlikaya later told reporters. "One of them blew himself up while the other one was shot in the head before he had a chance to blow himself up.

A bomb disposal expert works next to a car after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

"Our fight against terrorism, their collaborators, the (drug) dealers, gangs and organised crime organisations will continue with determination," he said.

The minister did not say who was behind the attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Kurdish and far-left militant groups as well as the Islamic State group have carried out deadly attacks throughout the country in the past.

In his speech in parliament, Erdogan called the attack "the last stand of terrorism".

"The scoundrels who targeted the peace and security of the citizens could not achieve their goals and they never will," he said.

The president reiterated his government's aim to create a 30-kilometre safe zone along its border with Syria to secure its southern border from attacks.

Turkey has launched several incursions into northern Syria since 2016 to drive away the Islamic State group and a Kurdish militia group, known by the initials YPG, from the frontier, and controls swaths of territory in the area.

Turkish security forces cordon off an area after an explosion in Ankara. (Source: Associated Press)

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The PKK has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984. Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict.

Last year, a bomb blast in a bustling pedestrian street in Istanbul left six people dead, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded. Turkey blamed the attack on the PKK and the YPG.

The State-run Anadolu Agency reported that the two attackers overnight had seized the vehicle in the central province of Kayseri from a veterinarian. The pro-government daily Sabah reported that they shot the man in the head and threw his body into a ditch by the side of the road. They then drove the vehicle to Ankara, roughly 300 kilometres away.

Security camera footage showed the vehicle stopping in front of the ministry, with a man exiting it and rushing toward the entrance of the building before blowing himself up. A second man is seen following him.

Earlier, television footage showed bomb squads working near a vehicle in the area, which is located near the Turkish Grand National Assembly and other government buildings. A rocket launcher could be seen lying near the vehicle.