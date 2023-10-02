Government agrees to give further $7m to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Cabinet has signed off on an additional support package of more than $7 million for the troubled Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

RAL went into voluntary administration last year, $45m in debt due to a bad ski season and the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Regional Development Minister Kieran McAnulty said Cabinet decided on Monday that $7.35m will be provided to RAL to allow the continued operation of its ski field operations until March 2024.

Earlier this year, the Government promised up to $5m to the liquidators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts to ensure the 2023 ski season could go ahead.

Then-regional development minister Kiri Allan said the funding would allow time for the liquidators to decide who to sell the business and assets to.

In a statement, McAnulty said the funds "will help cover critical maintenance undertaken during the summer and provide additional certainty for the community".

He said there was a need to allow time for further conversations between stakeholders, iwi and hapū, about the ski field's future.

"This was the appropriate decision made, considering we have an election in less than two weeks."

