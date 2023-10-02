Election live: Seymour says Te Pāti Māori politicising alleged home invasion

Advance voting has begun today and campaigning is now entering the final stretch — but without Labour's leader. Follow 1News for the latest political developments.
Summary
- Chris Hipkins is not on the campaign trail for the first time in weeks. He's out with Covid for the next five days. Meanwhile, Christopher Luxon is campaigning today in Auckland.
- A fiery set of interviews with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters over the weekend has highlighted how "dangerous" the party would be, Labour's Willie Jackson claims.
- National yesterday revealed its 100-day action plan, if it's elected, which includes rolling back a suite of Labour Government policies. The Greens unveiled their own manifesto, while Labour said it would provide more free tutoring sessions for students.
