Politics
1News

Election live: Luxon responds to Labour's chicken jibes

39 mins ago

Advance voting has begun today and campaigning is now entering the final stretch — but without Labour's leader. Follow 1News for the latest political developments.

Summary

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

Luxon tucking into a KFC dinner.

Luxon tucking into a KFC dinner. (Source: Instagram)

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023National PartyLabour PartyGreen PartyAct PartyNew Zealand FirstWinston PetersChristopher LuxonChris HipkinsJames ShawMarama DavidsonDavid Seymour

SHARE ME

More Stories

Exclusive: Hipkins' 'nightmare scenario' - Covid on the campaign trail

Exclusive: Hipkins' 'nightmare scenario' - Covid on the campaign trail

Labour's leader sounded a little congested as he spoke to 1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay via Zoom today.

6:16pm

2:19

Jack Tame got called a 'Philadelphia lawyer'. But is that an insult?

Jack Tame got called a 'Philadelphia lawyer'. But is that an insult?

NZ First leader Winston Peters called Q+A presenter Jack Tame a "Philadelphia lawyer" during a tense interview yesterday morning - but what does that even mean?

3:12pm

0:27

National claims 'malevolent actors' out to disrupt campaign

National claims 'malevolent actors' out to disrupt campaign

2:56pm

1:29

Full video: Robertson, McAnulty speak to media

Full video: Robertson, McAnulty speak to media

1:26pm

Christopher Luxon casts ballot as advanced voting starts

Christopher Luxon casts ballot as advanced voting starts

1:02pm

0:59

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks after casting vote

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks after casting vote

11:41am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

33 mins ago

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

39 mins ago

Election live: Luxon responds to Labour's chicken jibes

2:50

Election live: Luxon responds to Labour's chicken jibes

55 mins ago

'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

0:43

'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

8:47pm

'Shy, not so trendy' kid now on top of lawn bowls world 16 years on

2:01

'Shy, not so trendy' kid now on top of lawn bowls world 16 years on

8:24pm

Where has all the sandwich slice bread gone?

6:11

Where has all the sandwich slice bread gone?

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

33 mins ago

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship.

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Sat, Sep 30