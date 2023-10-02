Election live: Peters offers to debate Hipkins at Press Debate

Advance voting has begun today and campaigning is now entering the final stretch — but without Labour's leader. Follow 1News for the latest political developments.

Summary

Chris Hipkins is not on the campaign trail for the first time in weeks. He's out with Covid for the next five days. Meanwhile, Christopher Luxon is campaigning today in Auckland.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.