World
AAP

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

6:21am
Police say the alleged assailant wasn't known to the victim.

Police say the alleged assailant wasn't known to the victim. (Source: istock.com)

A Brisbane man has been charged with murder after throwing an older man from a first floor balcony.

Police were called to the School Rd unit in Yeronga on Sunday afternoon after reports of a disturbance.

A 74-year-old Yeronga man sustained serious head injuries after hitting the concrete in the attack and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he later died.

A 49-year-old local man, who police say was not known to the elderly man, was detained at the scene and has been charged with one count of murder.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

The most common injuries were burns to the thighs or genital area, caused by children accidentally spilling the boiling liquid on themselves while carrying the container or eating from their lap.

42 mins ago

Bushfire sparks in Vic as temperatures soar across Australia

Bushfire sparks in Vic as temperatures soar across Australia

Some areas have seen temperatures rise to 36C, causing several fires to spark, and prompting evacuation warnings.

8:53pm

2:04

Restaurant chain sued after manager allegedly rips off employee's hijab

Restaurant chain sued after manager allegedly rips off employee's hijab

10:40am

US woman who fatally shoved singing coach jailed for over 8 years

US woman who fatally shoved singing coach jailed for over 8 years

9:17am

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to murdered former personal assistant

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to murdered former personal assistant

Sun, Oct 1

Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump becomes first to plead guilty

Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump becomes first to plead guilty

Sat, Sep 30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Europe wins back Ryder Cup in convincing victory over US

Europe wins back Ryder Cup in convincing victory over US

35 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash near Levin

One dead after single-vehicle crash near Levin

42 mins ago

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

51 mins ago

New property listings plunge in pre-election lull

New property listings plunge in pre-election lull

6:27am

'Heroic' police foil suicide bomber in heart of Turkey's capital

'Heroic' police foil suicide bomber in heart of Turkey's capital

6:21am

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29