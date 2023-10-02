World
Associated Press

9-year-old girl feared abducted in US, major search underway

9:59am
Charlotte Sena.

Charlotte Sena. (Source: New York State Police)

Drones, bloodhounds and an airboat were used in the search for a missing nine-year-old girl who had been camping with her family in upstate New York, officials said today.

Charlotte Sena was last seen over the weekend in Moreau Lake State Park, about 60 kilometres north of Albany.

She had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when the fourth grader failed to come back after 15 minutes, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The girl's mother called 911 after her bicycle was found.

Officials issued an Amber Alert after an exhaustive search because "it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place", state police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

The more than 100 searchers included police, forest rangers and civilians.

"We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte," said Hochul, who described her as a "joyful" girl who was recently elected a class officer for student council.

The girl, a resident of nearby Greenfield, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

