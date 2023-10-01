Football
Spurs go to second thanks to late own goal against 9-man Liverpool

9:17am
Joel Matip scores the own goal in the final seconds to hand Tottenham the victory.

Joel Matip scores the own goal in the final seconds to hand Tottenham the victory. (Source: Getty)

Joel Matip's own-goal deep into stoppage time handed Tottenham a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League this morning after a defiant showing from the visitors following two red cards.

Liverpool looked set to hold on for a draw before Matip turned Pedro Porro's low cross into his own net in the sixth minute of added-on time.

Liverpool had Curtis Jones sent off in the 26th minute for a reckless challenge on Yves Bissouma and had to play the last 20 minutes, plus stoppage time, with nine men after substitute Diogo Jota picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Liverpool would have gone top of the standings with a win thanks to Manchester City's surprising 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton earlier today. Tottenham moves up to second, overtaking Liverpool.

Jones was shown a red card after a VAR review. He was initially given a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper after he caught Bissouma late in a tackle but it was upgraded after the official consulted the pitch-side monitor.

Replays showed Jones had gone over the ball and connected with his studs into Bissouma’s shin, which resulted in VAR calling for a review.

Tottenham opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Son Heung-min. Maddison played through Richarlison on the left and he squared for Son to tap home for his sixth goal of the season.

Two minutes earlier, the offside flag denied Liverpool when Luis Diaz rifled into the bottom corner, but was ruled to be marginally offside. After the match the Premier League sent a statement which said human error was at fault and that it was not offside.

Liverpool hit back in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time when Virgil van Dijk’s header across goal was controlled by Cody Gakpo, who turned and fired past Guglielmo Vicario.

Gakpo had been down moments earlier after he was caught by Destiny Udogie and appeared in pain following the goal, but was eventually fine to carry on.

Liverpool was dealt another blow when Jota was sent off. He was cautioned by Hooper for a late tackle on Udogie in the 68th minute and within 120 seconds had received another yellow card for catching Udogie again.

Despite Liverpool being down to nine, Tottenham initially made little impact against a compact defence — Richarlison headed straight at goalkeeper Alisson early in added time — and Liverpool had chances to find a winning goal on the counter before Matip's own-goal decided the game.

