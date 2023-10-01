National releases 100-day action plan if elected, Labour responds

The National Party has released its plan of what it would do in its first 100 days in government, if elected.

The plans include policies the party has previously announced this campaign but it is now outlining these would be implemented within 100 days.

Leader Christopher Luxon said they would get started with a "big Parliamentary agenda" and introduce legislation to remove Auckland's Regional Fuel Tax and restore the 90-day employment trial periods for all businesses.

A trial period is a period of up to 90 days when an employer is allowed to dismiss the employee without the employee being able to raise a personal grievance for unjustified dismissal.

At the moment, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can use trial periods for new employees.

Also on National's 100-day plan is banning gang patches, making gang membership an aggravating factor at sentencing, stopping gang meetings in public and giving police powers to search for firearms.

It will also repeal Labour's Three Waters legislation and stop work on the Lake Onslow scheme.

On the education front, it would ban cellphones in schools and require primary and intermediate schools to prepare to teach an hour a day each of reading, writing and maths.

For housing, it would introduce a fast-track consenting regime and establish a "Priority One category" on the social housing waitlist.

National's planned 100-day legislation:

Remove the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax

Remove the Reserve Bank's dual mandate to get the Bank focused on putting the lid back on inflation.

Restore 90-day employment trial periods for all businesses.

Extend free breast cancer screening for women aged up to 74.

Repeal Labour's Three Waters legislation.

Repeal what National calls "RMA 2.0" laws

Ban gang patches, stop gang members gathering in public, and stop known gang offenders from communicating with one another.

Give police greater powers to search gang members for firearms and make gang membership an aggravating factor at sentencing.

Extend the eligibility for remand prisoners to access rehabilitation programmes.

Encourage more virtual participation in court proceedings.

Labour responds to National's Three Waters repeal pledge

Labour Party local government spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said repealing Three Waters would drive up ratepayers' bills.

McAnulty said National's fiscal plan allocated no money to cover costs of water infrastructure upgrades if local councils could not do that, which the party had promised to do.

Minister Kieran McAnulty. (Source: Getty)

"National has made no provision of funding for their promised 'step-ins' when a council can't meet the investment by themselves.

"Government support for local council infrastructure is treated as operational expenditure not capital, so would have needed an allocation in the fiscal plan. There wasn't one."

Instead, councils would have to hike rates bills to cover the $185 billion bill for water infrastructure over the next 30 years, McAnulty said.

On the other hand, he claimed Labour's plan would save Aucklanders a lot of money.

"The establishment of an Auckland and Northland water entity will avoid the doubling of water bills that are projected in Auckland, and balance sheet separation will take pressure off Auckland's rates bills too.

"National's ideological opposition to affordable water reform means rate payers could face the worst of all worlds - increased rates, crumbling pipes, unsafe water and no long-term plan to fix things."

What Labour says would happen to rates under National:

Councils in Otago/Southland will need to introduce annual household charges of nearly $10,000 per year to make the required investment in their infrastructure.

In Wellington locals would see an over $3000 increase in annual charges by 2054, just to maintain infrastructure to a safe standard.

In Canterbury / West Coast ratepayers would get hit with charges over $7000 each year compared with $2500 with Labour's reform.

