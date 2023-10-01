New Zealand

Far North homes still without power as cold temperatures hit

30 mins ago
More than 100 homes remain without power in the Far North after thunderstorms swept through yesterday.

Many regions of the country were under heavy rain and strong wind watches, with gusts toppling a caravan on the West Coast and cutting power to more than a 1000 homes in the North Island.

A MetService spokesperson said it's been a chilly start today, from Christchurch to the lower North Island.

But it said temperatures would be milder than forecast in South Canterbury and Central Otago due to cloud cover.

Waiouru in the central North Island recorded -4C overnight.

MetService said a front would move quickly north over the South Island overnight Sunday and Monday morning.

"There is a moderate risk of elevated thunderstorms embedded in the rainband as it moves north, affecting Fiordland before dawn, Westland before dawn and during the morning, and Buller and the west of the Tasman District in the morning. These thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by heavy rain with peak intensities of 10 to 20 mm/h.

"A lower risk of thunderstorms extends east to the Main Divide and also to Stewart Island."

It said the front would continues moving north over the North Island during Monday afternoon and evening.

"There is a moderate risk of elevated thunderstorms embedded in the rainband during the afternoon from Taranaki to Waikato, with a lower risk extending to inland western areas, and to Kapiti in the south. A low risk of thunderstorms also extends to Auckland and Northland in the evening. These thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by heavy rain with peak intensities of 10 to 20 mm/h.

"In the south of the South Island in the afternoon, there is also a low risk of thunderstorms with showers in a south to southwest flow, affecting Otago, Clutha, Southland and southern Fiordland."

