World
AAP

Bushfire sparks in Vic as tempratures soar across Australia

8:53pm

A bushfire in Victoria's east has prompted an emergency evacuation warning amid unseasonable hot spring conditions.

The out-of-control fire is burning north of Maffra in the Gippsland region, with people in Briagolong, Culloden, Moornapa, Stockdale and surrounds urged to evacuate immediately.

"If you are camping in the area, evacuate immediately," a VicEmergency alert said.

"This fire is currently travelling in a south-easterly direction. The best evacuation route is south towards Sale using Briagolong Road."

Another fire near Rawson, north of Morwell, has led to a watch and act warning.

In NSW nine total fire bans have been issued, with strong winds and soaring temperatures expected to worsen conditions.

More unseasonable spring heat is building up across Australia's eastern seaboard, with a hot weekend across much of the country ahead of an expected cool change later this week.

Adelaide reached 32C on Saturday, and extreme fire conditions were in place for the West Coast district with hot, dry and gusty northerly winds.

The AFL grand final was played in 29C in Melbourne on Saturday, one of the hottest grand finals ever.

The Bureau of Meteorology said severe winds began impacting southeastern parts of Victoria on Saturday and were expected to push up the coast overnight into Sunday.

Damaging winds are then expected in the Snowy Mountains and parts of the NSW south coast, the southern tablelands, southwest slopes and the ACT.

The northwestern and upper central west plains of NSW, the Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney and far south coast regions are facing extreme fire danger conditions.

The NSW RFS has declared nine total fire bans from the northern slopes down to the border with the ACT and Victoria.

Five separate regions are declared at extreme risk of fire, with high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity combined to raise the risk.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 36C in Sydney's west, where the NRL grand final is due to get underway in the evening.

Hot weather provisions such as extended breaks cold towels, and fans for the players will be in place for the match, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services are battling blazes from Townsville down to the Gold Coast, with another fire burning at Camooweal near the NT border.

A fire weather warning is also in place for the NT's Simpson East region for Sunday.

WorldWeather NewsAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man dies after boat struck by whale in Sydney

Man dies after boat struck by whale in Sydney

Another has been hospitalised after a whale allegedly breached near or onto a boat in Botany Bay.

Sat, Sep 30

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

Over 20cm of water has fallen in the city's rainiest day since 1948, shutting down subways and railroads, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights.

Sat, Sep 30

Man charged after faking own kidnapping to spend evening with mistress

Man charged after faking own kidnapping to spend evening with mistress

Fri, Sep 29

1:39

QLD man who posed as doctor to rape backpacker jailed indefinitely

QLD man who posed as doctor to rape backpacker jailed indefinitely

Fri, Sep 29

Man allegedly films 'hundreds of guests' after renting home online

Man allegedly films 'hundreds of guests' after renting home online

Fri, Sep 29

Family of tasered elderly woman enters mediation with NSW Govt

Family of tasered elderly woman enters mediation with NSW Govt

Thu, Sep 28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9:40pm

Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 99

Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 99

9:17pm

Election 2023: All of Jack Tame's political leader interviews

Election 2023: All of Jack Tame's political leader interviews

8:53pm

Bushfire sparks in Vic as tempratures soar across Australia

2:04

Bushfire sparks in Vic as tempratures soar across Australia

8:32pm

Groundswell protesters calling for change

2:09

Groundswell protesters calling for change

8:11pm

Police chief who led a raid of a small US newspaper suspended

Police chief who led a raid of a small US newspaper suspended

8:11pm

Dunedin Study professor Richie Poulton dies, aged 61

17:30

Dunedin Study professor Richie Poulton dies, aged 61

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29