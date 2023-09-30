Business
Associated Press

US Subway franchise owners ordered to pay workers nearly $1.7m

1:58pm
A Subway restaurant (file image).

A Subway restaurant (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A federal court ordered the owners of 14 Subway locations north of San Francisco to pay employees nearly US$1 million (NZ$1.67 million) in damages and back pay — and also to sell or shut their businesses, with any sale proceeds going to the Department of Labour.

Federal investigators said franchise owners John and Jessica Meza directed children as young as 14 to operate dangerous machinery, assigned minors work hours that violated federal law, and failed to pay their employees regularly, including by issuing hundreds of bad checks and illegally keeping tips left by customers.

The Labour Department also charged that the Mezas coerced employees in an attempt to prevent them from cooperating with its investigation and that an associate, Hamza Ayesh, played a role in those efforts, including threatening an employee who complained about receiving a bad check.

The Mezas did not admit to threatening or coercing employees, according to Arkady Itkin, their lawyer, who added that they did admit to issuing bad checks and violating some labour standards. He added that Ayesh did not admit to threatening an employee, but agreed to settle what Itkin called a “he said, she said situation" to put it to rest.

Itkin added that the Mezas are people of modest means who are very unlikely to be able to pay the sum agreed to in the court order. “The settlement agreement might make it look like they're just going to cough up a million dollars,” he said. “It's not going to happen.”

WorldCrime and JusticeBusinessNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump becomes first to plead guilty

Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump becomes first to plead guilty

Scott Graham Hall pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

2:33pm

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

Over 20cm of water has fallen in the city's rainiest day since 1948, shutting down subways and railroads, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights.

12:59pm

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

10:09am

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

7:43am

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

7:18am

California raises wage for fast food workers, among US' highest

California raises wage for fast food workers, among US' highest

6:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

5 mins ago

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

0:30

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

31 mins ago

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

59 mins ago

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

3:46pm

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

3:39pm

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

10:09am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

8:10pm