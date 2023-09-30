Health
Bang Showbiz

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am
Cops were asked to carry out a welfare check on Britney Spears after she posted videos in which she danced with knives earlier this week.

Cops were asked to carry out a welfare check on Britney Spears after she posted videos in which she danced with knives earlier this week. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Police were called after Britney Spears shared a video of herself dancing with knives.

The Toxic singer sparked alarm with her Instagram posts earlier this week, and cops have now confirmed they carried out a welfare check at her home following a call from someone who wanted to remain anonymous but officers were able to confirm they had a relationship with the 41-year-old pop star and were not just a "fan".

Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that a sergeant who has dealt with numerous incidents involving Spears over the years attended the call.

He added: "Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she's dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being."

Cops spoke to the security team at Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, California, via the intercom and were told the Gimme More singer was "fine" and there was "nothing going on".

The policeman said: "They didn’t want to let the officer in to see her physically."

She later took to Instagram again and urged fans not to "worry" about her, despite sporting a bandage following her first knife dance, insisting the props were fake and she was just taking inspiration from Shakira's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) earlier this month.

She wrote alongside a new knife-wielding dance video: "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA.

"These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I'm trying to imitate one of my favourite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!

"Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks [nail painting emojis] (sic)"

TMZ has reported those responsible for Britney under her controversial 13-year conservatorship made a list of recommendations when it ended, with one point being to keep knives away from her.

The outlet said: "Sources have told us Britney sees knives as a type of protection... and we were told she keeps them all around her house, including her bedroom."

EntertainmentMusicHealthNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

Duane "Keffe D" Davis' arrest this morning is a long-awaited breakthrough in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public since the hip-hop icon was gunned down 27 years ago.

7:18am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

The 21-year-old star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but Eilish continues to struggle with her own fame.

9:00pm

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

5:00pm

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

3:12pm

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Fri, Sep 29

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Fri, Sep 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

8:54am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:17am

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

7:43am

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

7:27am

Williamson scores half-century as NZ chase down mammoth total

Williamson scores half-century as NZ chase down mammoth total

7:18am

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

More from Entertainment

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Spears urged fans not to worry, insisting the knives were fake and she was just taking inspiration from Shakira's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

The 21-year-old star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but Eilish continues to struggle with her own fame.

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

8:10pm

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

5:00pm

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

3:12pm