Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

10:09am
Marilyn Manson has settled a lawsuit filed by woman who accused him of rape just days before the case was due to go to court

Marilyn Manson has settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused him of rape.

The 54-year-old shock rocker — whose real name is Brian Warner — faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe who claimed he sexually assaulted her and deprived her of food and sleep in 2011. The suit was filed in 2021 and was due to go to trial next week.

However, The Blast reports Adam Wolf — an attorney representing the claimant — filed a notice of settlement with the Superior Court of California on Wednesday and will file a request to have the case dismissed within 45 days.

In a statement, Jane Doe said: "I was fully prepared for trial and never in a million years thought I would ever settle, but over the past two-and-a-half years I have silently endured threats, bullying, harassment, and various forms of intimidation that have intensified over the past few weeks."

"Marilyn Manson attended my deposition, and I was forced to answer seven hours of aggressive questioning with him staring at me from across the table. I've been told that this almost never happens, as it's cruel, and that a main reason for it would be to intimidate and inflict emotional distress on a victim."

She went on to add that money was not her motivation for filing the lawsuit against the singer, adding: "I never cared about money and only ever wanted justice, but if we had gone to trial, I could have lost my right to anonymity and been victim-blamed on a large and public scale. Most importantly I could have risked losing the freedom to tell my story, and that is worth more than anything in the world.

"If any other victims are reading this — please know that you are loved and supported even if it doesn't feel that way, and that in spite of everything I've been through I don't for one second regret speaking up."

Her lawyer Wolf added: "I am honoured to have supported Ms. Doe. My law firm stands with those who bravely push back against misconduct in all forms, especially by high-profile, powerful men. We are dedicated to fighting for justice, no matter how long it takes. You are not alone."

The terms of the settlement were not made public, but Manson's attorney Howard King said: "Brian [Warner] is pleased that, just as previous lawsuits were abandoned without payment or settled for pennies on the dollar, this plaintiff has now agreed to drop her suit in exchange for an insurance payment representing a fraction of her demands and far less than the cost to Brian of proceeding to trial."

