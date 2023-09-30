World
AAP

Man dies after boat struck by whale in Sydney

23 mins ago
It's believed two men were flung from their boat after it was struck by a whale in Botany Bay.

It's believed two men were flung from their boat after it was struck by a whale in Botany Bay. (Source: Nine)

A man has died after his boat was struck by a whale and flipped in Sydney waters.

Two men were flung from their vessel off Cape Banks at La Perouse in Botany Bay about 6am today.

Water police responded after receiving reports a whale may have breached near or onto the boat, NSW Police said.

One man was pulled from the water unconscious.

"Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased," police said in a statement.

A second man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Acting Superintendent Siobhan Munro said with more whales about than usual the incident was tragic but not unexpected.

"Right now there are lots of whales out there (so) it's not unheard of," she told reporters in Sydney.

"Early reports are that a whale may have breached near the boat or onto the boat."

Munro said a witness onboard a vessel nearby called emergency services after seeing a boat "doing laps without anybody on board".

"The skipper stayed as close as he could to the deceased and was doing all he could to keep him afloat until police arrived," she said.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the incident serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous it can be out on the water.

"Whoever would have thought that that would have occurred. So it's terribly tragic," she said.

"Two guys would have got up to go out and enjoy themselves fishing ... something that most people in NSW love to do, and we've ended up in a tragic set of circumstances."

The vessel will undergo forensic examination and the Foreshore Road Boat Ramp at Botany has been closed as inquiries continue.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said there are an incredible amount of whales around this year and advised swimmers and boaters to stay 100 metres away from a whale and 300 metres from a whale with a calf.

The death comes on the first day of National Safe Boating Week.

AMSA acting manager of vessel operations Shontelle Chamtaprieo said safe boating practices can make the difference between life and death on the water.  

​"Life jackets and distress beacons significantly increase the chances of survival in boating incidents," she said.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man charged after faking own kidnapping to spend evening with mistress

Man charged after faking own kidnapping to spend evening with mistress

The Wollongong magistrate said Paul Iera was "motivated by the least compelling reason he has ever come across."

9:15pm

1:39

QLD man who posed as doctor to rape backpacker jailed indefinitely

QLD man who posed as doctor to rape backpacker jailed indefinitely

Peter John Van de Wetering wore a wig, false beard and moustache when he picked up a 19-year-old German backpacker.

8:36pm

Man allegedly films 'hundreds of guests' after renting home online

Man allegedly films 'hundreds of guests' after renting home online

3:32pm

Family of tasered elderly woman enters mediation with NSW Govt

Family of tasered elderly woman enters mediation with NSW Govt

Thu, Sep 28

Qatar Airways say invasive gynecological exams won't be repeated

Qatar Airways say invasive gynecological exams won't be repeated

Wed, Sep 27

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

Wed, Sep 27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

23 mins ago

Man dies after boat struck by whale in Sydney

Man dies after boat struck by whale in Sydney

51 mins ago

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

11:55am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

11:10am

NZ-based movie fan site Letterboxd sold for $83m

NZ-based movie fan site Letterboxd sold for $83m

10:36am

'Monstered' - All Blacks finally click to make World Cup statement

0:24

'Monstered' - All Blacks finally click to make World Cup statement

10:09am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

10:09am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

8:10pm