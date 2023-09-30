Boxing
Associated Press

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

3:39pm
Tyson Fury celebrates his knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in 2021.

Tyson Fury celebrates his knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia in the first bout this century to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles.

Fury holds the WBC version of the heavyweight title and Usyk has the IBF, WBA and WBO belts. Fury's British promoter Frank Warren announced the fight in a statement which did not give a date for the bout but said it will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh.

Both fighters posted an image to social media this morning saying a deal for the fight between them was “SIGNED”.

“This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport. The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century,” Warren said in a statement.

The last fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion was in 1999, when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield. Lewis had to relinquish his WBA title the following year in a dispute over his next title defence.

Usyk (21-0) is coming off a defence against Daniel Dubois in Poland last month. The Ukrainian has beaten British opponents in all of his last four fights, including when he won his heavyweight titles off Anthony Joshua in 2021 and defended them in a rematch in Saudi Arabia the following year.

Usyk was previously the undisputed champion at cruiserweight in 2018 and 2019, the first to achieve that distinction in more than a decade.

Earlier talks for a Fury-Usyk fight fell apart in March, with Warren blaming a disagreement over terms for a rematch. Usyk had accepted Fury's demand for a 70-30 split of earnings in the British fighter's favour but his promoter Alex Krassyuk accused Fury of putting further obstacles in the way of a deal.

Instead, Fury arranged to fight ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a non-title match in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

For Fury (33-0-1), that will be his first bout since beating fellow British fighter Derek Chisora in December.

BoxingBoxing

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi world champs prepare to fight in front of northern whānau

Kiwi world champs prepare to fight in front of northern whānau

Boxers Mea Motu and Lani Daniels will kick off their New Zealand roadshow with an event in Whāngarei in December.

Mon, Aug 28

Motu's trainer threatens to call off fight due to 'incompetent' ref

Motu's trainer threatens to call off fight due to 'incompetent' ref

Kiwi's title fight in Auckland under threat after Isaac Peach vows to make a stand over official.

Thu, Aug 24

Meet the 8yo boxing trainer in world champion Mea Motu's corner

Meet the 8yo boxing trainer in world champion Mea Motu's corner

Thu, Aug 24

2:10

Mea Motu battling asthma condition ahead of first title defence

Mea Motu battling asthma condition ahead of first title defence

Wed, Aug 16

Joseph Parker could fight Kiwi rival on Tyson Fury undercard

Joseph Parker could fight Kiwi rival on Tyson Fury undercard

Mon, Jul 24

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

Sun, Jul 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

5 mins ago

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

0:30

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

31 mins ago

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

59 mins ago

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

3:46pm

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

3:39pm

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

10:09am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

8:10pm