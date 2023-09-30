California raises wage for fast food workers, among US' highest

A new law in California will raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 (NZD$33.36) per hour next year, an acknowledgment from the state's Democratic leaders that most of the often overlooked workforce are the primary earners for their low-income households.

When it takes effect on April 1, fast food workers in California will have the highest guaranteed base salary in the industry. The state’s minimum wage for all other workers - $15.50 per hour (NZD$25.85) - is already among the highest in the United States.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law Thursday (local time) amid a throng of cheering workers and labour leaders at an event in Los Angeles. Newsom dismissed the popular view that fast food jobs are meant for teenagers to have their first experience in the workforce.

“That's a romanticised version of a world that doesn't exist,” Newsom said. “We have the opportunity to reward that contribution, reward that sacrifice and stabilize an industry.”

Newsom’s signature reflects the power and influence of labour unions in the nation’s most populous state, which have worked to organise fast food workers in an attempt to improve their wages and working conditions.

It also settles - for now, at least - a fight between labour and business groups over how to regulate the industry. In exchange for higher pay, labour unions have dropped their attempt to make fast food corporations liable for the misdeeds of their independent franchise operators in California, an action that could have upended the business model on which the industry is based. The industry, meanwhile, has agreed to pull a referendum related to worker wages off the 2024 ballot.

“That was a tectonic plate that had to be moved,” Newsom said, referring to what he said were the more than 100 hours of negotiations it took to reach an agreement on the bills in the final weeks of the state legislative session.

Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union International, said the law capped 10 years of work - including 450 strikes across the state in the past two years.

The moment was almost too much for Anneisha Williams, who held back tears as she spoke during a news conference just before Newsom signed the bill. Williams, a mother of six - seven if you count her beloved dog - works at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Inglewood.

“They’ve been with me on the picket line, and they’ve been marching with me as well,” Williams said of her children. “This is for them.”

The new minimum wage for fast food workers will apply to restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide, with an exception for restaurants that make and sell their own bread, like Panera Bread.

Right now, California’s fast food workers earn an average of $16.60 (NZD$27.69) per hour, or just over $34,000 (NZD$56,000) per year, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics.

That’s below the California Poverty Measure for a family of four, a statistic calculated by the Public Policy Institute of California and the Stanford Centre on Poverty and Equality that accounts for housing costs and publicly-funded benefits.