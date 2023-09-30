World
Associated Press

Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump becomes first to plead guilty

2:33pm
Scott Graham Hall stands with his attorney in a virtual Zoom hearing.

Scott Graham Hall stands with his attorney in a virtual Zoom hearing. (Source: Associated Press)

A bail bondsman charged alongside former US President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges today, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors.

As part of the deal, Scott Graham Hall will receive five years of probation and agreed to testify in further proceedings.

He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia and is forbidden from participating in polling activities.

Hall, 59, pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, all misdemeanours, at a surprise court hearing.

Prosecutors had accused him of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County and initially charged him with racketeering and six conspiracy counts, all felonies.

He is one of the lower-level players in the indictment filed last month alleging a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory and keep the Republican Trump in power.

But the plea deal nonetheless is a major development in the case and marks a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as she pursues a historic racketeering case against a former president.

Hall's attorney Jeff Weiner, who was in court with him today, said under the deal, his client's record will be wiped clean after he completes probation.

The agreement allows Hall to avoid the stress of “living under a serious felony indictment” without knowing when he might go to trial, the attorney said in a phone interview.

“This way, it’s over,” Weiner said.

“He can sleep well and get on with his life.”

Weiner said Hall does not know much about the alleged conspiracy, and he would be surprised if prosecutors called him to testify.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow referred a request for comment on Hall's plea deal to Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung, who did not immediately respond.

Hall was described in the 98-page indictment as an associate of long-time Trump adviser David Bossie.

The security breach in the county about 321km southeast of Atlanta is among the first known attempts by Trump allies to access voting systems as they sought evidence to back up their unsubstantiated claims that such equipment had been used to manipulate the presidential vote.

It was followed a short time later by breaches in three Michigan counties involving some of the same people and again in a western Colorado county that Trump won handily.

Authorities allege the breach began on January 7, 2021, a day after the violent assault on the US Capitol, and continued over the span of a few weeks.

Authorities say Hall and co-defendants conspired to allow others to “unlawfully access secure voting equipment and voter data”.

This included ballot images, voting equipment software and personal vote information that was later made available to people in other states, according to the indictment.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US Subway franchise owners ordered to pay workers nearly $1.7m

US Subway franchise owners ordered to pay workers nearly $1.7m

John and Jessica Meza were charged with directing children as young as 14 to operate dangerous machinery and failed to pay employees regularly.

1:58pm

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

Over 20cm of water has fallen in the city's rainiest day since 1948, shutting down subways and railroads, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights.

12:59pm

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

10:09am

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

7:43am

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

Man linked to suspected gunman in Tupac Shakur's death charged with murder

7:18am

California raises wage for fast food workers, among US' highest

California raises wage for fast food workers, among US' highest

6:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

5 mins ago

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

0:30

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

31 mins ago

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

59 mins ago

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

3:46pm

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

3:39pm

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

10:09am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

8:10pm