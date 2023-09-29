Silver Ferns 'testing the waters' for contracts in Aussie league

One of the leading clubs in Australia's domestic netball competition has had approaches from Silver Ferns players wanting to challenge themselves in the toughest league in the world.

Since finishing fourth at the World Cup, there's been a growing call for New Zealand to get competition against teams in Australia's netball league.

Netball New Zealand has been in discussions with Netball Australia about introducing cross-over games at the end of the respective domestic competitions.

But Australian netball commentator Sue Gaudion believes the obvious solution for Netball New Zealand is to allow athletes to be recruited in the Australian league.

"Laura Langman came across and in my opinion it did the world of good for her and I know that there are other Silver Ferns players that are showing interest in wanting to come here but at the moment the rules are fairly tight around it."

Gaudion is also the General Manager Performance and Pathway at the West Coast Fever, which won its first Premiership last year.

Gaudion said since starting in the role in 2021, she had had inquiries from Silver Ferns players each year.

"They're testing the waters and the conversations are that they want to challenge themselves and they see Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) as the avenue to do that.

"I'm not talking about a lot, and I can't speak on behalf of other clubs, I can only speak on behalf of what I'm aware of but they want to challenge themselves but at this point in time it hasn't come to fruition."

Under Netball New Zealand policy, to be eligible for selection in the Silver Ferns, players must be signed with an ANZ Premiership team.

Players can apply for an exemption but it's usually reserved for veteran Silver Ferns.

When Dame Noeline Taurua was appointed Silver Ferns' coach in 2018, Netball New Zealand granted exemptions to stalwarts Laura Langman and Maria Folau, to compete in the 2019 Super Netball competition.

It's a rule that hasn't been tested since then.

"We certainly had a very lengthy conversation with a notable Silver Ferns player and manager about next season. We had discussions with the same player for a couple of years.

"This conversation discussed the concept of an exemption and I guess confidence in maybe that being supported and there seemed to be a thought that that would be the case. But it was just through other circumstances that it didn't work out on both sides.

"And we've had interest from others. We're just one club so the same players could be ringing every club, I don't know. But I would say all clubs here would be vastly interested in Silver Ferns players coming here."

Countries like Jamaica, England and South Africa have benefitted as a result of the SSN having no cap on import players.

Gaudion said England's decision to send a team to New Zealand for the Taini Jamison series without their star players showed how far they had come.

The inexperienced Roses shocked the Silver Ferns in the first test before New Zealand beat the visitors by 21 goals on Wednesday.

"I also feel like they're putting a real investment into their super league so while there is a level of contentment that their top players are going to be playing out here, there's still a confidence that their domestic league is delivering. They are a vastly more confident nation than they used to be.

"There's obviously an element of pride in the sense that New Zealand want to run its own competition but England and South Africa are still doing that."

Earlier this month Dame Noeline told RNZ that she wanted more New Zealand players getting trans-Tasman exposure.

"Noeline has opened a can of worms. And I think she's got the platform now off the recent results. I still think you've got the right coach and you've got the talent but it's just not you know, what's missing."

Gaudion said there might not be a huge appetite in Australia for an SSN expansion that involved including New Zealand teams.

She said the competition needed sustainable expansion but the goal was more about increasing opportunities for Australian players.

"Because of the competition around women's sport at the moment we're trying to increase opportunities for talented Australian athletes to play at the top level."

Gaudion said an extra competition that sat outside of the SSN might be an option.

"I have always thought that there is definitely opportunity for more netball content. Outside of the Constellation Cup and the international fixtures there's got to be something else.

"I think there's an opportunity, I just don't know whether at the moment the answer is SSN from Australia's perspective but that's not to say that that's not something that we shouldn't sit down and think about."

