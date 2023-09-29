Health

Queenstown gets equipment to help fight cryptosporidium outbreak

6:23pm
Fourty-eight people have now been confirmed as having cryptosporidium. (Source: 1News)

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has secured UV disinfection equipment to provide a temporary barrier against cryptosporidium.

Te Whatu Ora says drinking water has not been ruled out as the source of Queenstown's cryptosporidium outbreak.

There are 48 confirmed cases of the gastro bug, with 12 probable cases and three under investigation.

Its current timeframe for installing the temporary treatment at Two Mile is December 8.

The council has also sought to isolate the Kelvin Heights water supply network which already has an effective barrier and is working with Taumata Arowai to try and lift the boil water notice before the end of the school holidays.

Southern Medical Officer of Health Dr Emma Sherwood said confirmed cases are being re-interviewed to try and find a definitive link to drinking water or food.

Further testing of drinking water is under way and a boil water notice remains in place.

Dr Sherwood said some people have been getting it from people they live or work with as a secondary infection, so it is important everyone practices good hand hygiene.

The council said it is exploring options with Taumata Arowai that may enable the boil water notice to be completely lifted earlier as current testing of the water supply suggest there is no contamination issue.

Longer term UV barriers have been ordered and they will be swapped out and used for other non-compliant supplies.

New ZealandHealthDunedin and Otago

