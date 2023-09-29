World
QLD man who posed as doctor to rape backpacker jailed indefinitely

8:36pm
Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel (Source: istock.com)

A man who posed as a doctor looking for a nanny to work on his farm and wore a disguise to collect the backpacker before raping her will be detained in custody indefinitely.

Warning: This story contains details of violence that may disturb some people.

Peter John Van de Wetering was due to be released next week, having served nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine charges relating to a 19-year-old German woman.

But Justice Catherine Muir found the community would not be adequately protected by the 56-year-old's release even on a supervision order.

Van de Wetering posed as a doctor who had a property on Queensland's Granite Belt and used an alias when responding to the teen's application for the nanny and farmhand job.

He wore a wig, false beard and moustache ordered online some four months earlier when he met her at Cottonvale on the night of August 13, 2013.

Van de Wetering pulled over during the drive towards Stanthorpe, pulled a knife and told the woman to put her hands behind her back and turn to the window.

He tied her hands with cable ties and pressed the knife to hear face, threatening, "Just do it or I will kill you".

Van de Wetering took her blindfolded to a shearing shed on a property where he had worked, fed her drug-laced chocolate and raped her.

She woke up alone on the roadside early the next morning, getting help after walking about 25km to the nearest farmhouse.

While Van de Wetering had been a model prisoner, it was "very troubling" that he had not been willing to engage in therapy recommended to address his risk of committing a further violent sexual offences.

He refused to be put on a waitlist for sexual offender treatment programs and has not engaged in any drug and alcohol rehabilitation while in jail.

The Parole Board refused his application for parole due to his lack of suitable accommodation, outstanding treatment needs and severely limited insights into his offending.

The court heard Van de Wetering had no prospects for employment after his release and intended to live in public housing and spend time reading, exercising and practising tai chi.

Van de Wetering has two robbery convictions for walking into banks on the Gold Coast and Brisbane in 1996 and producing threatening notes to tellers.

"There are 'important gaps' or 'uncertainties' around the material facts known about the respondent's motivations and desires such that more needs to be known before it can be said that it is likely that the respondent's risk is one that can be managed under a supervision order," Justice Muir said in ordering he be detained for an indefinite term for control, care or treatment.

"The consequence to the community if the risk manifests itself are severe."

