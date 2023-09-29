New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

'Not happy' - Massive pothole causing havoc on Napier-Taupō road

4:36pm
This car was damaged by one of the potholes on State Highway 5.

This car was damaged by one of the potholes on State Highway 5. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Car tyres and rims have been falling victim to a giant pothole that has opened up on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

The road has been plagued with issues this year after being severely damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle, with more heavy rain slowing repairs.

A man living just down the road from the pothole in Te Haroto told RNZ he was helping motorists put on spare tyres from about 9pm on Thursday until 1.30am Friday.

Triden Harris-Bush said there were about six holes within 100 metres on both sides of the road, and the worst was more than a metre long, half a metre wide and 25mm deep.

"So far I've seen eight broken rims, and that's just from the ones I was able to help," he said.

Cars were pulling into his driveway last night after hitting the pothole, so Harris-Bush went out to assist.

"I've hit it in my four-wheel-drive and had been chucked around. They filled the hole a month ago and since then it's all come out and got worse."

While speaking with RNZ Friday afternoon, Harris-Bush was helping a couple who had two tyres damaged, but only one spare, so were forced to call a tow truck - which was two hours away.

"They're not happy, I've invited them in my home for lunch."

A pothole on State Highway 6.

A pothole on State Highway 6. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Waka Kotahi said it was aware of the damage to the road, and had asked contractors undertake repairs as quickly as possible.

By Lauren Crimp for rnz.co.nz

