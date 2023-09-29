Man charged after faking own kidnapping to spend evening with mistress

An Australian man has been charged and ordered to pay compensation for wasting police resources, after he faked his own kidnapping.

Paul Iera, from Wollongong, New South Wales, came up with the plan to fake his kidnapping in order to spend New Year's Eve away from his partner with his mistress.

A court ordered Iera, 35, to pay NZD$17,446 to the NSW police for their investigation. Officers put in more than 200 hours of police work investigating Iera's whereabouts, and spent $16,218 on wages and obtaining local phone records, according to the BBC.

On December 31, 2022, Iera sent a text message to his partner, pretending to be his kidnappers. The text said the kidnappers would keep him captive "until the morning."

His partner then contacted police, who found Iera in his van in his hometown the following morning.

Local Australian newspaper the Illawarra Star said Iera had initially claimed he was taken by a group of unknown Middle Eastern men and was later released.

Iera was arrested in January and charged with making false accusations requiring an investigation, which carries a seven year prison sentence.

He avoided jail time but instead was issued a three year community correction order, and was made to undergo 350 community service hours, as well as the compensation.

The Wollongong magistrate said Iera was "motivated by the least compelling reason he has ever come across."

Abbas Soukie, the lawyer representing Iera, said he was "pleased" to have avoided jail time.

He said his client has made "tremendous rehabilitative progress" since the offence and that he "continues to enjoy the support of his family and partner, and wishes to move forward with his life as a productive member of the community".