Man allegedly films 'hundreds of guests' after renting home online

3:32pm
Camera attached to home.

Camera attached to home. (Source: istock.com)

A north Queensland man allegedly used a motion-sensor camera hidden in a can of insect spray to film hundreds of guests after advertising his home on a couch-surfing website.

Police allege the camera was secreted in the bathroom to record guests showering.

The man was arrested at Brisbane Airport as he tried to board a flight to Singapore.

The 47-year-old covertly recorded visitors to his Railway Estate residence in Townsville over a period of three years, police are expected to allege.

Child protection unit officers charged him with 124 counts of recording in breach of privacy.

Detectives seized more than 250 videos of men and women of all ages.

The man's bail was refused and he is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Some victims have been identified, however, police are appealing to anyone who used the couch-surfing website to stay at the house to contact them.

