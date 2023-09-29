Politics

rnz.co.nz

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

3:08pm
Labour candidate for Taranaki-King Country Angela Roberts

Labour candidate for Taranaki-King Country Angela Roberts (Source: Facebook)

A Labour candidate says she was slapped by an aggressive member of the public while at a local election debate this week.

Angela Roberts, a candidate for Taranaki-King Country, took to social media on Friday to inform her followers of an incident that happened on Tuesday.

Roberts said she was at a campaign debate at her local Rotary Club in Inglewood.

Following the debate, Roberts said she was having a discussion with a "tall man" about education policy and other things when "aggressive finger pointing started".

"Then things took a turn for the worse," she said.

"He grabbed my shoulders and shook me in order to emphasise the point he was making. Then he slapped my cheeks with both hands.

"At this point I walked away and gathered my things and he left. Others checked that I was okay. I said that I was and left for home."

Roberts said she thought that would be the end of it, and then realised it was important to take a stand and call on the man's aggression.

"Manhandling candidates on the campaign trail is completely unacceptable.

"I don't know why he felt that it was okay to grab me or to slap me; that is a question for him. Would he have done it to a man? Who knows. What I do know is that it cannot happen again."

Roberts said she expected to be challenged at debates and public meetings throughout the election campaign but such aggression was never okay.

"I don't expect everyone to agree with me or my party's policies or values. That's fine - it's a contest of ideas after all. But I do not accept that any aggression is ever okay.

"It feels like, incrementally, there is a growing acceptance of aggression in politics and our democratic processes. This must change.

"We need to ensure that New Zealand is a safe place for democracy to thrive; a safe place for those who are curious about the implications of their voting decisions, and a safe place for political candidates."

Roberts thanked National Party candidate Barbara Kuriger and her team for supporting her following the incident.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandLabour PartyTaranakiYour Vote 2023Politics

SHARE ME

More Stories

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says the plan is responsible and credible.

2:42pm

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said New Zealand "cannot afford to continue" down its current path.

2:27pm

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after fiscal plan released

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after fiscal plan released

1:00pm

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

8:08am

16:31

Jack Tame: What does Labour's polling mean for voter turnout?

Jack Tame: What does Labour's polling mean for voter turnout?

5:00am

Poll: Kiwis split on whether they care about promised tax cuts

Poll: Kiwis split on whether they care about promised tax cuts

7:00pm

3:57

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

35 mins ago

Rotorua-based kura win big at basketball champs

2:13

Rotorua-based kura win big at basketball champs

38 mins ago

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

48 mins ago

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson banned for 3 matches

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson banned for 3 matches

4:36pm

'Not happy' - Massive pothole causing havoc on Napier-Taupō road

'Not happy' - Massive pothole causing havoc on Napier-Taupō road

4:20pm

Akl Harbour Bridge under 'red alert' as gales move in

Akl Harbour Bridge under 'red alert' as gales move in

4:02pm

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

More from Entertainment

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

The singer is "likely to receive a fortune each year as a landlord for the nursery business".

38 mins ago

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

The Believe singer is said to have shocked her friends by once again stepping out with the much younger Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

3:12pm

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

9:26am

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:40pm