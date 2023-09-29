New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

It's official: El Niño is here, NIWA declares

1:33pm
Thermometer on blue sky with sun shining.

Thermometer on blue sky with sun shining. (Source: istock.com)

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) has declared the official arrival of El Niño.

The weather pattern — which usually causes dryness in the east and more rain in the west — is likely to continue over summer, NIWA said.

It said the country will see dramatic temperature swings over the next three months, with periods of unseasonable warmth followed by sharp cold southerlies.

It would be a "temperature rollercoaster", NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said.

"In terms of our temperatures we could be at near 30 degrees one day and then maybe 15 degrees the next day.

"We're talking about some really dramatic swings."

The north and east of the North Island could experience below normal rainfall while the west of the South Island was most likely to see above normal rainfall.

"What we saw last week for Southland, interior Otago, the west of the South Island or that heavy rain event in the flooding, that's a theme that may be reoccurring for the next three months," NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino said.

"There is going to be a variety of impacts across the country as El Niño beds in," Noll said.

There would also be stronger than usual winds, with the pressure pattern delivering more westerly winds that would likely lead to some prolonged dry spells to the north and east of both islands, NIWA said.

It said strong fronts will occasionally impact the western and lower South Island, delivering heavy rainfall and a risk for flooding.

Rainfall is most likely to be below normal in the north and east of the North Island and above normal in the west of the South Island.

The fire risk will be higher than last year for some areas, but marine heatwaves were expected to be less persistent and widespread.

There was around a 100% chance of El Niño continuing during October-December and over 95% chance it will persist through summer, NIWA said.

"The wildfire season this year is certainly going to be different from probably the last couple," Fire and Emergency national wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said.

He said he thinks there will be a see-sawing of fire danger where we go through high and low periods.

"But as we get closer to Christmas and we don't see that rainfall keeping up we think that we're probably going to go into a probably a more drying period and that high fire danger risk."

Now was the time to prepare, he said, clearing vegetation, setting up water supplies, cleaning gutters and forming a plan.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather NewsScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

There's been so many sinkholes in Auckland lately. Why?

There's been so many sinkholes in Auckland lately. Why?

The street-swallowers seem to be making headlines every few weeks.

9:00am

1:14

Dramatic video shows heli rescue from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Dramatic video shows heli rescue from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Four workers were scooped up from the vessel amid heavy rain.

Wed, Sep 27

0:30

Some Gisborne residents asked to evacuate as rain lashes region

Some Gisborne residents asked to evacuate as rain lashes region

Tue, Sep 26

Helicopter pilot plucks 4 people from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Helicopter pilot plucks 4 people from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Tue, Sep 26

Watch: Lightning strikes Waikato as thunderstorms move in

Watch: Lightning strikes Waikato as thunderstorms move in

Tue, Sep 26

0:10

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

Tue, Sep 26

0:28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

14 mins ago

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

29 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

36 mins ago

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

2:47

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

37 mins ago

Daley against NSW return after Fittler's sudden exit

Daley against NSW return after Fittler's sudden exit

47 mins ago

Flashback Friday: Watch first recorded NZ vs AUS Rugby Test

2:08

Flashback Friday: Watch first recorded NZ vs AUS Rugby Test

More from Entertainment

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Turner and Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2009, have been seen hanging out together several times since the split.

9:26am

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

The 44-year-old reality star was seen arguing with her sister, 42, over the phone in scenes aired on The Kardashians this week.

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:40pm

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm