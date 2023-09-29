Golf
Associated Press

Hovland wows Ryder Cup crowd with hole-in-one on a par 4

31 mins ago
Viktor Hovland.

Viktor Hovland. (Source: Associated Press)

Viktor Hovland's best shot of the week at the Ryder Cup came a day too early.

Hovland wowed spectators and members of his European team by making a hole-in-one at the par-4 fifth hole this morning in his final practice round.

His drive landed softly at the front of the green and rolled gently into the cup for an albatross.

When he heard the cheers from spectators near the green, the 26-year-old Norwegian tossed his driver to the ground and was mobbed by playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick and vice captain Nicolas Colsaerts.

There's a catch, though: It was the second ball Hovland played at that hole.

The No. 4-ranked Hovland, who is appearing in his second Ryder Cup, will get a chance to do it for real tomorrow when play starts with the morning foursomes.

He is partnering rookie Ludvig Åberg against Max Homa and Brian Harman in the second match out at the Marco Simone club.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

The Kiwi pro will play on the Charles Tour this weekend at the Tauranga Open as he still recovers from a leukaemia diagnosis in May.

Wed, Sep 27

2:05

12-year-old golf prodigy given massive surprise after stunning win

12-year-old golf prodigy given massive surprise after stunning win

He used to play with his coach’s clubs. But not anymore.

Wed, Sep 20

4:32

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

Tue, Sep 19

'We polished off some nice French red' - Ryan Fox celebrates big win

'We polished off some nice French red' - Ryan Fox celebrates big win

Mon, Sep 18

One-shot victory: Kiwi Ryan Fox wins PGA Championship

One-shot victory: Kiwi Ryan Fox wins PGA Championship

Mon, Sep 18

Fit-again Rory McIlroy to be 'sensible' at pre-Cup stag do

Fit-again Rory McIlroy to be 'sensible' at pre-Cup stag do

Thu, Sep 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Police ask for help finding items after alleged indecent assault

Police ask for help finding items after alleged indecent assault

31 mins ago

Hovland wows Ryder Cup crowd with hole-in-one on a par 4

Hovland wows Ryder Cup crowd with hole-in-one on a par 4

45 mins ago

'Damaging gusts' possible amid strong wind for parts of NZ

'Damaging gusts' possible amid strong wind for parts of NZ

10:50am

Over $70m of meth busted in wheat thresher machines at border

Over $70m of meth busted in wheat thresher machines at border

10:33am

Japan still in RWC quarter-finals hunt after fending off Samoa

Japan still in RWC quarter-finals hunt after fending off Samoa

10:29am

Homicide probe after man found dead following Foxton house fire

Homicide probe after man found dead following Foxton house fire

More from Entertainment

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Turner and Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2009, have been seen hanging out together several times since the split.

9:26am

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

The 44-year-old reality star was seen arguing with her sister, 42, over the phone in scenes aired on The Kardashians this week.

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:40pm

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm