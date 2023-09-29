Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

8:10pm
Members of the cast of the Harry Potter films.

Members of the cast of the Harry Potter films. (Source: Associated Press)

Daniel Radcliffe felt privileged to work with Sir Michael Gambon.

The 34-year-old actor has paid a glowing tribute to his former Harry Potter co-star, who has passed away aged 82.

In a statement given to Variety, Daniel said: "With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun.

"Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it.

"He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.

"The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be."

Daniel feels heartbroken about Michael's passing. However, he also feels fortunate to have worked with Michael for so long.

The actor - who played Harry Potter in the hit film franchise - said: "I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him."

Michael's family previously confirmed that he passed away after contracting pneumonia.

They said in a statement: "Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

