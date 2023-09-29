'Damaging gusts' possible amid strong wind for parts of NZ

Large parts of New Zealand are set for strong wind today and tomorrow, with severe gales possible in places.

The upper North Island looks set to get the worst of it tomorrow.

"Think it's been windy so far this week? Just wait until Saturday!" NIWA Weather wrote on social media.

"Parts of Waikato/Coromandel, Auckland [and] Northland have a chance of seeing damaging gusts on Saturday!"

It comes as a cold front is expected to move northwards across the country today and tomorrow, bringing westerly gales with it.

Strong wind watches are in place for Northland from 6am to 3pm tomorrow and for Auckland including Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula from 4am to midnight tomorrow.

Strong wind watches are also in place for Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 10am today to 6am tomorrow, and for Canterbury High Country and the ranges of Marlborough south of Ward from 8am to 9pm today.

MetService wrote on social media: "This morning brings a bit of a break for the North Island, but westerlies strengthen before rain spreads north this afternoon.

"The South Island isn’t as lucky, with rain affecting the west and south, and strong westerlies about higher ground."

The service urges Kiwis to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and watches.