League
AAP

Daley against NSW return after Fittler's sudden exit

38 mins ago
Brad Fittler.

Brad Fittler. (Source: Photosport)

Former NSW boss Laurie Daley has opted against pursuing the State of Origin head-coaching role vacated by Brad Fittler.

On Thursday afternoon, Fittler declined the offer of a one-year extension to remain in charge of the Blues following back-to-back series defeats, leaving the role with immediate effect.

It is understood the deal offered by NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) would have come with changes to the structure of the job, which had been a full-time position for the six years of Fittler's tenure.

Fittler's exit left the Blues to ponder his replacement options, a week after he had pitched for his job at a NSWRL board meeting.

Daley was Fittler's predecessor at the Blues, holding the position between 2013 and 2017 and posting a 40 per cent win rate for one series win from five attempts.

But the Canberra great famously coached the Blues to Origin glory in 2014, breaking a Queensland run that had yielded eight consecutive series wins.

Daley is currently employed in a promotional role by a gambling company, which he would need to vacate to pursue any coaching position.

But the 53-year-old insists he has no interest in returning to the Blues as head coach.

"I'm always happy to help if asked, always happy to help," he told the Big Sports Breakfast.

"But (the head coach role) is for someone else."

There appears no clear option to take over from Fittler, and NSWRL may need to reconsider its policy that discounts coaches currently in charge of NRL clubs.

Canberra mentor Ricky Stuart and Cronulla's Craig Fitzgibbon are two possibilities, having respectively served as head coach and assistant at the Blues in the past.

Melbourne's Craig Bellamy, NSW coach between 2008 and 2010, appears another option but said in June he was not interested in becoming Fittler's successor.

"(A club coach) can do it, but you put yourself at risk," Daley said.

"If you go into an Origin series and your club team isn't travelling well, and for that period when you're away your team struggles, it can put a lot of pressure on the coach.

"Throw into the mix (that) you might lose State of Origin, and you know the impact it has on coaches - you could be copping from NSW and your club.

"It's a big risk. That would be the worry I have - paying a coach a $1 million a year and they will be spending a quarter of the season, six weeks, out of your system in State of Origin."

LeagueNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kalyn Ponga credits concussion for surprise Dally M medal

Kalyn Ponga credits concussion for surprise Dally M medal

Ponga surged to his maiden Dally M on Wednesday night, collecting 50 of a possible 72 votes from his final 12 games to pip Shaun Johnson by one point in the overall tally.

9:37am

'Proud' Andrew Webster thanks wife, Warriors after Dally M win

'Proud' Andrew Webster thanks wife, Warriors after Dally M win

Andrew Webster took out the top coach's honour at last night's awards ceremony ahead of Penrith's Ivan Cleary and Broncos coach Kevin Walters.

3:02pm

3:29

Humble Shaun Johnson celebrates 'special night' for Warriors

Humble Shaun Johnson celebrates 'special night' for Warriors

Thu, Sep 28

2:15

NRL says Bunker ruling on forward passes 'probably not possible'

NRL says Bunker ruling on forward passes 'probably not possible'

Tue, Sep 26

Watch: NRL ref misses blatant forward pass in try against Warriors

Watch: NRL ref misses blatant forward pass in try against Warriors

Sun, Sep 24

Wahs downed: Warriors' fairytale season ended by blitzing Broncos

Wahs downed: Warriors' fairytale season ended by blitzing Broncos

Sat, Sep 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

15 mins ago

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

30 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

37 mins ago

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

2:47

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

38 mins ago

Daley against NSW return after Fittler's sudden exit

Daley against NSW return after Fittler's sudden exit

49 mins ago

Flashback Friday: Watch first recorded NZ vs AUS Rugby Test

2:08

Flashback Friday: Watch first recorded NZ vs AUS Rugby Test

More from Entertainment

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Turner and Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2009, have been seen hanging out together several times since the split.

9:26am

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

The 44-year-old reality star was seen arguing with her sister, 42, over the phone in scenes aired on The Kardashians this week.

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:40pm

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm