World
Associated Press

China's defence minister has been missing for a month

6:24am
Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian speaks during a monthly media briefing in Beijing.

Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian speaks during a monthly media briefing in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

A Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson said that he was "not aware of the situation" in the ministry's first public comments on the disappearance of the defence minister from public view about one month ago.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, the director of the ministry's information office, gave only a one-sentence response when asked at a monthly news conference whether Li Shangfu is under investigation for corruption and if he is still the defence minister.

"I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," Wu said in response to a question from a foreign news outlet.

Li, who became defence minister when a new Cabinet was named in March, hasn't been seen since giving a speech on August 29.

He is the second senior official to disappear this year, following former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was removed from office in July.

The Chinese government has given no reason for his removal, or why both he and Li suddenly stopped making public appearances. There is no indication, at least so far, that their disappearances signal a change in China's foreign or defence policies.

The disappearance of officials and other people without explanation isn't uncommon in China and is often followed months later by the announcement of criminal charges against the person.

The disappearance of two sitting ministers in rapid succession, though, is unusual.

The American ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, tweeted earlier this month that Chinese President Xi Jinping's Cabinet lineup "is now resembling Agatha Christie's novel And Then There Were None".

Wu, the defence ministry spokesperson, played down concerns expressed by US officials that the two countries don't have clear military-to-military communications channels.

He said that the problem isn't a lack of communication, but a need for the US to change its ways to get relations between the two militaries back on track.

"The US always wants to tie somebody's hands and feet, so they can do whatever they want," he said.

He also said that Taiwan is "heading down the path of its own destruction" with the self-governing island's launch of its first domestically made submarine this week.

Wu, who opened the news conference with an announcement about a global security conference to be held in Beijing next month, ducked a question about Li from another foreign media reporter, who asked whether the defence minister would attend the conference.

"We will release information about the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in due course," he said.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

The North Korean leader made the comments during a two-day Parliamentary session where the constitution was amended to include this policy of expanding the country's nuclear weapons program.

9:20pm

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

Travis King was released into American custody, the White House announced. He'd been in North Korea for two months.

Thu, Sep 28

Indonesian woman jailed for eating pork in TikTok video

Indonesian woman jailed for eating pork in TikTok video

Fri, Sep 22

India suspends visas for Canadians amid assassination allegations

India suspends visas for Canadians amid assassination allegations

Thu, Sep 21

World's best airport set to go passport-free

World's best airport set to go passport-free

Thu, Sep 21

Kim Jong Un returns from Russia trip, 'comradely' ties with Putin

Kim Jong Un returns from Russia trip, 'comradely' ties with Putin

Tue, Sep 19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Six women rescued from refrigerated truck after call to BBC

Six women rescued from refrigerated truck after call to BBC

25 mins ago

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

16:31

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

42 mins ago

Kiwi manufacturer Rodin Cars has F1 bid rejected

Kiwi manufacturer Rodin Cars has F1 bid rejected

51 mins ago

Teen among 3 dead after shootings in Netherlands

0:34

Teen among 3 dead after shootings in Netherlands

7:30am

'He stands alone': Barrett, Retallick sing Whitelock's praises

'He stands alone': Barrett, Retallick sing Whitelock's praises

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

The 44-year-old reality star was seen arguing with her sister, 42, over the phone in scenes aired on The Kardashians this week.

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

The actress has opened up about her family life and emotions, saying she was "still understanding" who she is at age 48.

9:40pm

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm