Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

3:12pm
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen in Los Angeles, California.

Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen in Los Angeles, California. (Source: Getty)

Cher has confirmed she is back with her toyboy lover Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards by cosying up to him at the Balmain fashion show in Paris.

The Believe singer, 77, is said to have shocked her friends when she was photographed holding hands with her 37-year-old music executive ex Edwards on 15 September as they stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills, California.

But on Wednesday (local time), the pair were spotted holding hands and grinning at Balmain’s womenswear spring/summer show for Paris Fashion Week.

Cher made a cameo at last year’s event, where she walked the runway in a black bodysuit and platform boots.

Despite reportedly splitting in April, Cher and Edwards looked cosy as they left Funke restaurant with Colombian singer J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, on their date earlier this month.

The couple were also joined by rapper Tyga.

Sources told RadarOnline.com: “Cher’s friends were shocked by the singer’s being out with AE.

“(Her friends) are no fans of AE and have real concerns about where his heart is at in all of this.

“They fear Cher will get hurt in the end and don’t want her to deal with nonsense at her age.

“Everyone thinks she should get rid of him quickly. They want him gone.”

Sources said at the time the couple’s apparent split was reported in May the singer’s friends were “ecstatic” she had split from him, with one pointing out: “AE wasn’t even born when Sonny and Cher were topping the charts in the ‘60s”.

At the time, another insider added: “It’s pretty clear to her now AE was probably just using her all along to raise his profile.”

Another source said issues started when Cher started recording new tracks with the music executive.

AE was seen escorting Cher to their waiting black SUV on 15 September, and opened the door for her.

When asked by photographers whether he and the singer were back together he simply smiled.

Once they were both inside the vehicle they were snapped laughing and sharing an intimate conversation in the back seat with their heads close together.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show in March, after first being romantically linked in November 2022 after they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

Cher hit back at critics on Twitter, now named X, when the pair were mocked for their 40-year age gap.

She posted: “haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do?! Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A (flying) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

Cher and AE sparked engagement speculation in December when the Grammy winner flaunted a massive diamond ring estimated to be worth $250,000 (NZD$419,000).

A source later told TMZ they weren’t engaged and only wanted to “play into” the rumours they were set to marry.

