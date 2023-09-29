Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

9:00pm
American singer Billie Eilish.

American singer Billie Eilish. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Billie Eilish is constantly battling "impending-doom feelings".

The 21-year-old star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but Eilish continues to struggle with her own fame.

Asked if she ever wants to hide from the exposure, Eilish told Allure magazine: "All the time. But I can do that. That’s the thing about diving into the hurt - I don’t need to do that.

"I’m starting to do better, but I’ve not been doing so great, to be honest. For a while.

"I have impending-doom feelings most of the day. When I think too much about it, how I can never have privacy again, it’s enough to make you want to do all sorts of crazy things. But you have to let it go."

Last year, Eilish admitted to being "very depressed" during the early years of her career.

The award-winning star struggled to enjoy her early success in the music business - but Eilish is now in a much better frame of mind.

The singer - who was just 17 when she released her debut album - told the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast: "I really, really love it, and it’s really nice to be able to say that now, because I really didn’t love it for a couple of years.

"The first few years of my career I was very young and very depressed and didn’t even know if I wanted anything that I had."

Eilish has made a series of behind-the-scenes changes over recent years and her entire outlook has been transformed.

She explained: "I was kind of in this zone of like, I don’t want to be here. Stupid little kid and I’ve made changes.

"Then we got a kind of less brutal touring schedule and we got more people and we didn’t have to do it all ourselves any more. And it just became really, really enjoyable."

