Business
1News

Sanitarium cuts off its Weet-Bix supply to The Warehouse

4:43pm

The cheapest Weet-Bix on the market will soon be pulled from shelves as Sanitarium cuts off its supply to The Warehouse.

From Saturday currently stocked shelves of Weet-Bix will begin to be phased out, meaning the Kiwi household staple will largely only be available at Supermarkets that charge more.

The Warehouse Group says Sanitarium pins its decision on "supply issues", with chief corporate affairs officer Anna Shipley telling 1News it was "unusual" that The Warehouse was severed among other grocery distributors.

"There are much bigger players than us, we're a very small player in the grocery market, just to cut off our supply but not cut off anyone else doesn't make sense to us," she said.

"When you went back [to Sanitarium] and asked 'why us?' what was their response? 'No details'."

The Commerce Commission has now become involved, with chair John Small echoing Shipley's sentiment.

"It is unusual. if you valued all your customers then you'd probably try and share out all the supply you've got to try and keep everybody happy," he said.

A quick scan of online stores shows a box of Weet-Bix costs $6 at The Warehouse, $7 at Pak'nSave and Countdown, and $9 at New World.

"This has got the potential to really seriously affect competition," Small continued, "it's got the potential to harm consumers, and so that's why we're concerned about it."

Sanitarium is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and is a registered charity supporting breakfast clubs in schools.

In a brief statement to media, the company refused to comment on production capacities and stock levels.

"We respect and value the commercial relationships with all our customers ... At this time, we have no further comment to make."

New ZealandFood and DrinkBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

A new Whittaker's block flavour has been leaked

A new Whittaker's block flavour has been leaked

The new flavour wasn't supposed to be available for a few months.

5:10pm

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

It's the only Kiwi restaurant to make the top 25.

3:44pm

'A tough year' - Warehouse Group profit plunges by 67%

'A tough year' - Warehouse Group profit plunges by 67%

10:31am

Cost of food thrown away soars to $3.2 billion a year

Cost of food thrown away soars to $3.2 billion a year

7:42pm

Woman who cooked 170,000 meals for Hawke's Bay gifted vacation

Woman who cooked 170,000 meals for Hawke's Bay gifted vacation

Tue, Sep 26

Huntly Birthcare centre closure 'devastating', says midwife

Huntly Birthcare centre closure 'devastating', says midwife

Tue, Sep 26

7:03

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Hipkins accuses opponents of 'race baiting', Luxon calls him 'desperate'

2:29

Hipkins accuses opponents of 'race baiting', Luxon calls him 'desperate'

18 mins ago

The one word Christopher Luxon said 76 times in leaders' debate

The one word Christopher Luxon said 76 times in leaders' debate

31 mins ago

Death of Gisborne dog Sarge echoes case from 1984

Death of Gisborne dog Sarge echoes case from 1984

46 mins ago

Moose on the loose creates havoc in Stockholm subway system

Moose on the loose creates havoc in Stockholm subway system

5:43pm

NZ paralympian Nicole Murray, volunteer scoop awards

5:21

NZ paralympian Nicole Murray, volunteer scoop awards

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

The pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game this week, amid rumours she is dating the football star.

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

8:30pm