Sanitarium cuts off its Weet-Bix supply to The Warehouse

The cheapest Weet-Bix on the market will soon be pulled from shelves as Sanitarium cuts off its supply to The Warehouse.

From Saturday currently stocked shelves of Weet-Bix will begin to be phased out, meaning the Kiwi household staple will largely only be available at Supermarkets that charge more.

The Warehouse Group says Sanitarium pins its decision on "supply issues", with chief corporate affairs officer Anna Shipley telling 1News it was "unusual" that The Warehouse was severed among other grocery distributors.

"There are much bigger players than us, we're a very small player in the grocery market, just to cut off our supply but not cut off anyone else doesn't make sense to us," she said.

"When you went back [to Sanitarium] and asked 'why us?' what was their response? 'No details'."

The Commerce Commission has now become involved, with chair John Small echoing Shipley's sentiment.

"It is unusual. if you valued all your customers then you'd probably try and share out all the supply you've got to try and keep everybody happy," he said.

A quick scan of online stores shows a box of Weet-Bix costs $6 at The Warehouse, $7 at Pak'nSave and Countdown, and $9 at New World.

"This has got the potential to really seriously affect competition," Small continued, "it's got the potential to harm consumers, and so that's why we're concerned about it."

Sanitarium is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and is a registered charity supporting breakfast clubs in schools.

In a brief statement to media, the company refused to comment on production capacities and stock levels.

"We respect and value the commercial relationships with all our customers ... At this time, we have no further comment to make."