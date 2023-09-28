North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

The US soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody, the White House announced.

Earlier, North Korea had said it would expel Private Travis King — though some had expected the North to drag out his detention in hopes of squeezing concessions from Washington at a time of high tensions between the two countries.

"US officials have secured the return of Private Travis King from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"We appreciate the dedication of the interagency team that has worked tirelessly out of concern for Private King's well-being."

Officials said they did not know exactly why North Korea decided to expel King, but said they suspected that Pyongyang determined that as a low-ranking serviceman he had no real value in terms of either leverage or information.

One official, who was not authorised to comment and requested anonymity, said the North Koreans may have decided that King was more trouble to keep than to simply release him.

Swedish officials took King to the Chinese border, where he was met by the US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, the Swedish ambassador to China, and at least one US Defence Department official.

Biden administration officials insisted they provided no concessions to North Korea to secure the soldier's release.

"We thank the government of Sweden for its diplomatic role serving as the protecting power for the United States in the DPRK and the government of the People's Republic of China for its assistance in facilitating the transit of Private King," Sullivan added.

King was being flown to a US military base in South Korea before being returned to the US.

King's expulsion almost certainly does not end his troubles or ensure the sort of celebratory homecoming that has accompanied the releases of other detained Americans.

And there remain unanswered questions about the episode, including why King went to North Korea in the first place. His fate also remains uncertain, having been declared AWOL by the US government.

That can mean punishment by time in military jail, forfeiture of pay or a dishonourable discharge.

In the near term, officials said that their focus would be on helping King reintegrate into US society upon his return, including helping him address mental and emotional concerns, according to a senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters on the transfer.

The soldier was in "good spirits and good health" upon his release, according to one senior administration official. He was to be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, and was expected to arrive overnight, officials said.

King, who had served in South Korea, ran into North Korea while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18, becoming the first American confirmed to be detained in the North in nearly five years.

At the time he crossed the border, King was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, following his release from prison in South Korea on an assault conviction.

Sweden was the chief interlocutor with North Korea on the transfer, while China helped facilitate his transfer, administration officials said.