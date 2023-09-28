National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

National MP Mark Mitchell got into a heated exchange with a group of gang whānau this morning after refusing to accept their petition protesting anti-gang policies.

The encounter came as National vowed to prioritise its previously promised crackdown on gangs if elected, introducing new legislation within its first 100 days in power.

Mitchell met the petitioners on Parliament's forecourt, the end-point of the group's hikoi which began in Northland last week.

The small group - called They're Our Whānau - collected more than 5000 signatures during their journey for a petition opposing National and ACT policies targeting gangs.

Speaking through a megaphone, spokesperson Matilda Kahotea (Ngāti Pūkenga) thanked Mitchell for meeting with them, but said the election-year "hiss and roar" was a direct attack on their culture.

"Your swipe at gangs is a swipe at Māori," she said. "If there's a problem, then make us a part of the solution."

In response, Mitchell rejected the petition, describing gangs as "organised criminal groups" responsible for violence and "peddling meth".

"Leave the gangs, we'll support you, we'll get alongside you," he said. "Stay with them, life is about to become much tougher."

Another petitioner Taniora Tamihana shot back: "Is that a threat?"

"You can take it any way you want," Mitchell said. "I'm telling you now being part of a gang in New Zealand is going to be much tougher under a National government."

Matilda Kahotea (centre) and Taniora Tamihana (left) addressing National MP Mark Mitchell outside Parliament this morning. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Mitchell and Tamihana butted heads again after the National MP encouraged the men in attendance to leave their gang.

Tamihana retorted that he had never been in a gang and was there to support his brothers: "Back-pedal and apologise!"

"You takahi [abuse] my mana [authority]," Tamihana said. "Apologise for stereotyping me and saying I'm in a gang."

Mitchell declined Tamihana's appeal, saying, "if you're telling me you're not a member of a gang, good on you. I applaud you, but no, I'm not going to apologise".

The group burst into a chant - "they're not listening" - as Mitchell walked back into Parliament.

Speaking afterwards, Tamihana told reporters Mitchell's refusal to apologise was a display of arrogance.

"If this was a different me ... if this was the person who was me before I went to prison and went through tikanga Māori and changed ... he'd be on his arse, but I'm not like that."

Tamihana said he was not a political person but wished he could cast a "vote of no confidence" in Parliament.

Kahotea told media she did not believe Mitchell listened to a word she said.

"They're using us as a bloody political football - every election year this happens - and we've had enough."

Matilda Kahotea outside Parliament this morning. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Shortly after the encounter, National issued a statement promising its "tough new gang laws" would be a top priority if elected.

The proposals include a ban on people wearing gang patches or insignia in public. Police would also be given the power to disperse large gang gatherings, and to search gang members' homes and vehicles for guns without a warrant.

Known gang offenders could also be barred from associating for up to three years.

By Craig McCulloch of rnz.co.nz