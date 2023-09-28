Politics

rnz.co.nz

National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

14 mins ago
National MP Mark Mitchell confronts gang whānau on Parliament's forecourt.

National MP Mark Mitchell confronts gang whānau on Parliament's forecourt. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

National MP Mark Mitchell got into a heated exchange with a group of gang whānau this morning after refusing to accept their petition protesting anti-gang policies.

The encounter came as National vowed to prioritise its previously promised crackdown on gangs if elected, introducing new legislation within its first 100 days in power.

Mitchell met the petitioners on Parliament's forecourt, the end-point of the group's hikoi which began in Northland last week.

The small group - called They're Our Whānau - collected more than 5000 signatures during their journey for a petition opposing National and ACT policies targeting gangs.

Speaking through a megaphone, spokesperson Matilda Kahotea (Ngāti Pūkenga) thanked Mitchell for meeting with them, but said the election-year "hiss and roar" was a direct attack on their culture.

"Your swipe at gangs is a swipe at Māori," she said. "If there's a problem, then make us a part of the solution."

In response, Mitchell rejected the petition, describing gangs as "organised criminal groups" responsible for violence and "peddling meth".

"Leave the gangs, we'll support you, we'll get alongside you," he said. "Stay with them, life is about to become much tougher."

Another petitioner Taniora Tamihana shot back: "Is that a threat?"

"You can take it any way you want," Mitchell said. "I'm telling you now being part of a gang in New Zealand is going to be much tougher under a National government."

Matilda Kahotea (centre) and Taniora Tamihana (left) addressing National MP Mark Mitchell outside Parliament this morning.

Matilda Kahotea (centre) and Taniora Tamihana (left) addressing National MP Mark Mitchell outside Parliament this morning. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Mitchell and Tamihana butted heads again after the National MP encouraged the men in attendance to leave their gang.

Tamihana retorted that he had never been in a gang and was there to support his brothers: "Back-pedal and apologise!"

"You takahi [abuse] my mana [authority]," Tamihana said. "Apologise for stereotyping me and saying I'm in a gang."

Mitchell declined Tamihana's appeal, saying, "if you're telling me you're not a member of a gang, good on you. I applaud you, but no, I'm not going to apologise".

The group burst into a chant - "they're not listening" - as Mitchell walked back into Parliament.

Speaking afterwards, Tamihana told reporters Mitchell's refusal to apologise was a display of arrogance.

"If this was a different me ... if this was the person who was me before I went to prison and went through tikanga Māori and changed ... he'd be on his arse, but I'm not like that."

Tamihana said he was not a political person but wished he could cast a "vote of no confidence" in Parliament.

Kahotea told media she did not believe Mitchell listened to a word she said.

"They're using us as a bloody political football - every election year this happens - and we've had enough."

Matilda Kahotea outside Parliament this morning.

Matilda Kahotea outside Parliament this morning. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Shortly after the encounter, National issued a statement promising its "tough new gang laws" would be a top priority if elected.

The proposals include a ban on people wearing gang patches or insignia in public. Police would also be given the power to disperse large gang gatherings, and to search gang members' homes and vehicles for guns without a warrant.

Known gang offenders could also be barred from associating for up to three years.

By Craig McCulloch of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

42 mins ago

0:30

What were people actually protesting about at Parliament today?

What were people actually protesting about at Parliament today?

Protesters descended on Parliament again today. But what were they upset about?

2:28pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from Northland

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from Northland

12:15pm

Full video: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

Full video: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

9:42am

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

9:17am

2:15

Latest Hipkins v Luxon debate: Former Cabinet ministers' verdicts

Latest Hipkins v Luxon debate: Former Cabinet ministers' verdicts

8:22am

11:25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

26 mins ago

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

40 mins ago

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

42 mins ago

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

0:30

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

59 mins ago

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

40 mins ago

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

The pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game this week, amid rumours she is dating the football star.

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

8:30pm