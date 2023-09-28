World
Associated Press

Man accused of attacking flight crew, trying to open door mid-flight

8:40pm
A Massachusetts man allegedly attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempted to open an emergency door on a cross-country flight, prosecutors say.

A Massachusetts man allegedly attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempted to open an emergency door on a cross-country flight, prosecutors say. (Source: istock.com)

A Massachusetts man was indicted today for allegedly attacking a flight attendant earlier this year with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight, federal prosecutors said.

Francisco Severo Torres, of Leominster, was indicted on one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon in the March 6 incident on United Airlines Flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston.

In his last court appearance in July, a federal judge ruled that Torres was not competent to stand trial. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein, basing her decision on a mental health evaluation of Torres and her own observations in court, determined that further treatment is warranted.

Federal public defender Joshua Hanye, who represented Torres in that court appearance, could not be reached for comment.

According to prosecutor and witness accounts, Torres went on a midair rant and tried to stab a crewmember with a modified metal spoon.

The plane was about 45 minutes from Boston when the crew received an alarm that a side door on the aircraft was disarmed, according to court documents. One flight attendant noticed the door’s locking handle had been moved. Another saw Torres near the door and believed he had moved the handle. Cabin pressure during flight prevents airplane doors from opening.

Torres started loudly rambling that his father was Dracula, that he wanted to be shot so he could be reincarnated and that he would kill everyone on board, another passenger said.

He punched a male flight attendant, who felt the metal spoon in Torres’ hand hit him on his shirt collar and tie three times, according to court documents. No one was injured.

Torres was eventually subdued and restrained by other passengers. He was arrested when the flight landed at Boston Logan International Airport, authorities said.

If convicted, Torres could be sentenced up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Torres has spent time in mental health facilities, according to court records. The police chief in his hometown said officers have dealt with him several times since 2014, mostly over family issues and mental health episodes.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Family of tasered elderly woman enters mediation with NSW Govt

Family of tasered elderly woman enters mediation with NSW Govt

Clare Nowland, 95, died in May after an officer tasered her in what NSW police say were "grossly disproportionate" actions.

2:44pm

15-year-old girl stabbed to death near London on way to school

15-year-old girl stabbed to death near London on way to school

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain of the Metropolitan Police said.

7:47am

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

6:48am

Germany bans far-right group that tried to lure kids with Nazi ideals

Germany bans far-right group that tried to lure kids with Nazi ideals

5:00am

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

Wed, Sep 27

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Wed, Sep 27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

53 mins ago

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:20pm

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

8:40pm

Man accused of attacking flight crew, trying to open door mid-flight

Man accused of attacking flight crew, trying to open door mid-flight

8:20pm

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

4:19

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

8:00pm

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

3:49

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

The actress has opened up about her family life and emotions, saying she was "still understanding" who she is at age 48.

53 mins ago

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Wed, Sep 27