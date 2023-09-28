World
Associated Press

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

9:20pm
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang. (Source: Associated Press)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an exponential increase in production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War,” state media said today.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during a two-day session of the country's rubber-stamp parliament which amended the constitution to include his policy of expanding the country's nuclear weapons program.

The Supreme People’s Assembly's session on Tuesday and Wednesday came after Kim travelled to Russia's Far East this month to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and visit military and technology sites.

The trip sparked Western concerns about a possible arms alliance in which North Korea would supply Putin with badly needed munitions to fuel his war on Ukraine in exchange for economic aid and advanced Russian technologies to enhance North Korea's nuclear and missile systems.

As North Korea slowly ends its pandemic lockdown, Kim has been actively boosting his partnerships with Moscow and Beijing as he attempts to break out of diplomatic isolation and join a united front against Washington. He has described the world as entering a “new Cold War” and that North Korea should advance its nuclear capabilities in response.

KCNA’s reports on Kim’s comments came a day after North Korea confirmed the release of US Army Private Travis King, who is now being flown back to America, two months after he sprinted across the heavily fortified border into the North.

King’s relatively swift expulsion defied speculation that North Korea might drag out his detention to squeeze concessions from the United States, and possibly reflected the North's disinterest in diplomacy with Washington.

KCNA said members of the assembly gave unanimous approval to a new clause in the constitution to “ensure the country’s right to existence and development, deter war and protect regional and global peace by rapidly developing nuclear weapons to a higher level.”

North Korea's "nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything,” Kim said in a speech at the assembly. He stressed the need to “push ahead with the work for exponentially boosting the production of nuclear weapons and diversifying the nuclear strike means,” KCNA said.

Kim pointed to what he described as a growing threat posed by a hostile United States and its expanding military cooperation with South Korea and Japan, accusing them of creating the “Asian version of NATO, the root cause of war and aggression.”

“This is just the worst actual threat, not threatening rhetoric or an imaginary entity,” he said.

Kim urged his diplomats to “further promote solidarity with the nations standing against the US and the West’s strategy for hegemony.”

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest level in years as North Korea has test-fired more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022 and the US has expanded its military exercises with its Asian allies, in tit-for-tat responses.

Last year, the assembly passed a new nuclear doctrine into law which authorises pre-emptive nuclear strikes if North Korea's leadership is perceived as under threat.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Indonesian woman jailed for eating pork in TikTok video

Indonesian woman jailed for eating pork in TikTok video

Lina Lutfiawati, who identifies as Muslim, said a brief prayer phrase that translates to “in the name of God” before eating a crispy pork skin in a video.

Fri, Sep 22

India suspends visas for Canadians amid assassination allegations

India suspends visas for Canadians amid assassination allegations

A diplomatic rift has widened between the two countries after Canada's leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Thu, Sep 21

World's best airport set to go passport-free

World's best airport set to go passport-free

Thu, Sep 21

Canada accuses Indian govt of involvement in assassination

Canada accuses Indian govt of involvement in assassination

Tue, Sep 19

Kim Jong Un returning home after six-day Russia visit

Kim Jong Un returning home after six-day Russia visit

Mon, Sep 18

South Korean teachers rally for protection from abusive parents

South Korean teachers rally for protection from abusive parents

Sun, Sep 17

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

53 mins ago

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:20pm

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

8:40pm

Man accused of attacking flight crew, trying to open door mid-flight

Man accused of attacking flight crew, trying to open door mid-flight

8:20pm

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

4:19

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

8:00pm

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

3:49

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

The actress has opened up about her family life and emotions, saying she was "still understanding" who she is at age 48.

53 mins ago

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Wed, Sep 27