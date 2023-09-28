Rugby
Associated Press

Jordie Barrett starts, Sam Cane on bench for All Blacks v Italy

5:39am
Jordie Barrett at the All Blacks squad announcement overnight for the Rugby World Cup game against Italy.

Jordie Barrett at the All Blacks squad announcement overnight for the Rugby World Cup game against Italy. (Source: 1News)

Flanker Shannon Frizell and back Jordie Barrett have recovered from injuries to start for New Zealand against Italy in a must-win Rugby World Cup pool match on Saturday morning.

New Zealand's two other injury concerns, squad captain Sam Cane and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, will make their returns off the bench.

The All Blacks, with a 1-1 record in Pool A, must defeat unbeaten Italy to ensure their progress towards the quarterfinals.

With the injury list cleared up, New Zealand was starting to appear closer to full strength.

Frizell missed the All Blacks' last three tests — including the South Africa warmup at Twickenham — because of a hamstring issue.

Jordie Barrett's knee complaint forced him to miss the opening two pool games against France and Namibia, and he's the only change to the backline which faced France on opening night.

Cane was a late withdrawal before France after tweaking his back in training, and Lomax also hasn't appeared in the Rugby World Cup yet after he was accidentally gashed in the thigh in the South Africa game.

Loosehead prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi replaced the suspended Ethan de Groot, and Brodie Retallick was starting ahead of Sam Whitelock, who will come off the bench to leave Richie McCaw behind and own outright New Zealand's appearance record.

This will be his 149th test.

Joining Whitelock in the reserves were prop Tamaiti Williams, who could make his World Cup debut, and halves Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie, who starred in the 71-3 win over Namibia two weeks ago.

"We fully respect [Italy's] growth over the last two years and are expecting a huge game with both teams having everything to play for," coach Ian Foster said.

Key Italy backs Tommaso Allan, Paolo Garbisi and Ange Capuozzo were rearranged again. Allan, Garbisi and Capuozzo were at 10, 12 and 15 — their club or natural positions — against Uruguay last week.

But coach Kieran Crowley has overnight put Allan back at fullback, Capuozzo on the wing, and Garbisi at flyhalf.

Lock Dino Lamb, scrumhalf Stephen Varney and inside centre Luca Morisi were also back as starters after Uruguay was overcome 38-17 from 17-7 down at halftime last week.

The changes mean Italy was restored almost to the side which won its opening match against Namibia 52-8. The only difference was Saracen's Marco Riccioni at tighthead prop instead of Benetton's Simone Ferrari, who was in the reserves.

The bench was also freshened with the introduction of Hame Faiva, props Ivan Nemer and Ferrari, lock Niccolo Cannone, back-rower Toa Halafihi, and scrumhalf Martin Page-Relo.

"Precision and discipline will be fundamental," Crowley said.

"We will face this match with courage by continuing to strengthen our identity."

Lineups:

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Bench: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Dino Lamb, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fisichetti.

Bench: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu.

RugbyAll BlacksRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Biggest challenge was acceptance' - Enoka's 23 years guiding the ABs

'Biggest challenge was acceptance' - Enoka's 23 years guiding the ABs

Jordan Oppert sat down with All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka ahead of his final campaign with the team at this year's World Cup.

Tue, Sep 26

3:09

Wallabies still have full faith in Jones says Skelton

Wallabies still have full faith in Jones says Skelton

Injured lock Will Skelton said he and his teammates are hurting after their Wales defeat but that the Wallabies still believe in their head coach's vision.

Tue, Sep 26

Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones and RWC 'mind games'

Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones and RWC 'mind games'

Mon, Sep 25

Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned this weekend

Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned this weekend

Mon, Sep 25

Analysis: All Blacks beware - Wallabies' malaise could be contagious

Analysis: All Blacks beware - Wallabies' malaise could be contagious

Mon, Sep 25

Eddie Jones: 'I'm still the man for Wallabies job'

Eddie Jones: 'I'm still the man for Wallabies job'

Mon, Sep 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

20 mins ago

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

5:39am

Jordie Barrett starts, Sam Cane on bench for All Blacks v Italy

Jordie Barrett starts, Sam Cane on bench for All Blacks v Italy

5:00am

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

5:00am

How having hobbies is good for your health

4:03

How having hobbies is good for your health

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm