Family of tasered elderly woman enters mediation with NSW Govt

2:44pm
Clare Nowland, 95, died after a NSW police officer tasered her in May.

Clare Nowland, 95, died after a NSW police officer tasered her in May. (Source: Nine)

The family of an elderly woman who died after being tasered by a police officer will enter mediation in their court case against the NSW government.

Clare Nowland's family is suing the state on her behalf following a May incident at an aged-care home in Cooma, where she was confronted by police while using a walking frame and holding a steak knife.

The 95-year-old great-grandmother, who had dementia, was tasered and fell, hitting her head on the ground.

She spent a week in hospital after sustaining critical injuries, including a fractured skull, before she died.

Her eldest son Michael Nowland, as executor of her estate, is suing the state in a case that was scheduled for a pre-trial conference at Bega District Court on Thursday.

The proceedings were launched while Nowland was still receiving end-of-life care in hospital, the family's lawyer has said.

A scheduled hearing date in November was vacated and the parties entered into mediation, which is due to take place before late December.

The case will return to court for a status conference in February.

Senior Constable Kristian White, 33, has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm over the incident and is due in court next week as investigators wait on a post-mortem report into Mrs Nowland's death.

She was repeatedly asked to drop the serrated knife she was holding before she was tasered, but said "no" or did not respond, court documents said.

White confronted her with his taser drawn and told her to stop moving before allegedly saying "nah bugger it" and firing the weapon.

Police allege the actions of the officer, who has been suspended with pay, were "grossly disproportionate" and constituted an excessive use of force considering Nowland's age and frailty.

Her family has described the allegations as "extremely confronting and shocking".

