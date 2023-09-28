Election live: 'Hipkins is a desperate guy in a desperate situation' - Luxon

Yesterday's leaders' debate was one of the fieriest of the campaign so far. Will Chris Hipkins' new-found mongrel make a dent for his election chances? Follow 1News for the latest developments from the campaign trail.

Summary

Protesters are expected to descend on Parliament today as extra police and tow trucks are brought in to the capital.

Yesterday's Newshub debate saw Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins go head-to-head with the latter coming in hot. Meanwhile, the latest 1News Verian Poll also revealed another rise in support for NZ First.

Voting has opened in this year's general election — overseas and telephone dictation voting began from yesterday. Advance voting begins next Monday.

