Politics
1News

Election live: Hipkins' debate win, thousands march on Parliament

9:50am

Yesterday's leaders' debate was one of the fieriest of the campaign so far. Will Chris Hipkins' new-found mongrel make a dent for his election chances? Follow 1News for the latest developments from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Protesters are expected to descend on Parliament today as extra police and tow trucks are brought in to the capital.
  • Yesterday's Newshub debate saw Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins go head-to-head with the latter coming in hot. Meanwhile, the latest 1News Verian Poll also revealed another rise in support for NZ First.
  • Voting has opened in this year's general election — overseas and telephone dictation voting began from yesterday. Advance voting begins next Monday.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

More Stories

Protesters arrive at Parliament, police monitoring event

Protesters arrive at Parliament, police monitoring event

Former police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett said it's not expected to descend into last year's chaos.

19 mins ago

3:49

Live stream: Hipkins speaks to media from Northland

LIVE

Live stream: Hipkins speaks to media from Northland

Labour's leader is campaigning in the region today.

27 mins ago

Full video: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

Full video: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

9:42am

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

9:17am

2:15

Latest Hipkins v Luxon debate: Former Cabinet ministers' verdicts

Latest Hipkins v Luxon debate: Former Cabinet ministers' verdicts

8:22am

11:25

Labour unveils its big fiscal plan, says it's 'costed, credible'

Labour unveils its big fiscal plan, says it's 'costed, credible'

7:13pm

2:32

4 mins ago

Police investigation of fatal Northland crash 'inadequate'

Police investigation of fatal Northland crash 'inadequate'

5 mins ago

'Gandalf' Whitelock: The veteran who defied time to break McCaw's record

'Gandalf' Whitelock: The veteran who defied time to break McCaw's record

19 mins ago

Protesters arrive at Parliament, police monitoring event

3:49

Protesters arrive at Parliament, police monitoring event

27 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Hipkins speaks to media from Northland

Live stream: Hipkins speaks to media from Northland

49 mins ago

Humble Shaun Johnson celebrates 'special night' for Warriors

Humble Shaun Johnson celebrates 'special night' for Warriors

