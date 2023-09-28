Rugby

Charmaine Smith returns to Black Ferns for Wallaroos Test

49 mins ago
Charmaine Smith makes a run at the Wallaroos in 2018.

Charmaine Smith makes a run at the Wallaroos in 2018. (Source: Photosport)

After a four year absence Northland lock Charmaine Smith returns to the Black Ferns lineup for Saturday's O'Reilly Cup test against Australia in Hamilton.

With 27 caps to her name Smith retired from the game in 2020 because of a neck issue, but returned this year to play for Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki and Northland in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Auckland Storm utility back Patricia Maliepo has also been named to start at fullback in what will be her first start of the 2023 season.

Three hopeful debutants have been named on the bench; Auckland loosehead prop Chryss Viliko, Manawatū loose forward Layla Sae, and Canterbury winger Martha Mataele.

The front row features Canterbury duo of hooker Georgia Ponsonby and tighthead prop Amy Rule, packing down with Northland's loosehead prop Krystal Murray in just her second Test start.

Maiakawanakaulani Roos will combine with Smith at lock to complete the tight five. Loose forward trio of Alana Bremner, Kennedy Simon and Liana Mikaele Tu'u will round out an experienced forward pack.

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Ruahei Demant will direct play at nine and ten.

The Black Ferns beat Australia 50-0 in the Pacific Four series in June.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting said the Black Ferns are acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

"We know that the Wallaroos will have progressed since we faced them in Brisbane. We are aware of the challenge they provide, our wāhine have been working hard to be well prepared and ready for this weekend."

"It has been a very tough selection, it's great to be giving our new Black Ferns an opportunity that they have worked very hard for and reflects the growth in our team. We are looking forward to this weekend here in Hamilton, we will see where we are at this stage of our journey."

"It is very exciting for our two returners, Charmaine and Patricia, to pull on the black jersey again. This is a true reflection of their commitment and mahi. For our debutants, they have been impressive, and this is an opportunity to take that next step. We are excited to see them enjoy the moment here at home in front of whānau," said Bunting.

Black Ferns vs Wallaroos, Saturday September 30, Hamilton, 4:30pm

1. Krystal Murray, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Charmaine Smith, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Kennedy Simon [CC], 8. Liana Mikaele Tu'u, 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 10. Ruahei Demant [CC], 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo, 12. Sylvia Brunt, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Mererangi Paul, 15. Patricia Maliepo

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Chryss Viliko*, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Lucy Jenkins, 20. Layla Sae*, 21. Iritana Hohaia, 22. Rosie Kelly, 23. Martha Mataele*

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Renee Holmes

RugbyBlack Ferns

