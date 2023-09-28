Entertainment
AAP

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

54 mins ago
Actress Angelina Jolie in January, 2023.

Actress Angelina Jolie in January, 2023. (Source: Getty)

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says she feels "a bit down these days" and has not been herself "for a decade".

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actor, 48, spoke to Vogue about her family life and collaborative fashion creative collective Atelier Jolie, which she says has been "therapeutic" for her.

Opening up about her emotions, the actor, filmmaker, author and humanitarian admitted she was "still understanding" who she is at age 48.

"I feel a bit down these days," she said.

"I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Jolie filed for divorce from fellow Hollywood actor Brad Pitt seven years ago in 2016.

The couple, who had met on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith - which was released in 2005 - married in 2014 with their six children present.

Three of their children are biological and three are adopted.

According to Vogue, Jolie said she started doing less film work seven years ago, "only taking jobs that didn't require long shoots".

"We had a lot of healing to do," she said.

"We're still finding our footing."

Jolie spoke about what it was like to become a mother at age 26 when she adopted her first child Maddox in 2002.

"My entire life changed," she said.

"Having children saved me - and taught me to be in this world differently.

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them.

"They're better than me because you want your children to be.

"Of course, I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability.

"But I'm also the one that they laugh at - and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

The pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game this week, amid rumours she is dating the football star.

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Wed, Sep 27

2:25

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Wed, Sep 27

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Wed, Sep 27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

54 mins ago

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:20pm

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons in response to 'new Cold War'

8:40pm

Man accused of attacking flight crew, trying to open door mid-flight

Man accused of attacking flight crew, trying to open door mid-flight

8:20pm

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

4:19

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

8:00pm

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

3:49

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

The actress has opened up about her family life and emotions, saying she was "still understanding" who she is at age 48.

54 mins ago

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Wed, Sep 27