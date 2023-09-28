Business

'A tough year' - Warehouse Group profit plunges by 67%

The Warehouse Group says a drop in gross margins and rising costs drove down net profit by 67%, while record-high Red Shed sales offset weakness in other brands.

"It's been a tough year for both us and our customers," chief executive Nick Grayston said.

Key numbers for the 12 months ended July compared with a year ago:

  • Net profit $29.9m vs $87.1m
  • Revenue $3.4b vs $3.29b
  • Underlying net profit $37.5m vs $85.5m
  • Gross margin 33.4% vs 36.1%
  • Full year dividend 8 cents a share vs 20 cps

Red Sheds sales rose 9.6%, while sales fell for the other main brands.

Stationery was down slightly at 0.4%, Noel Leeming down 3.3% and Torpedo7 down 5.4%.

Weak consumer confidence had seen a shift in spending especially for big-ticket items, travel and entertainment, Grayston said.

"These factors have compromised our margin and profitability and particularly affected Noel Leeming and Torpedo7."

He said the first half was more difficult than the second half, with profitability hit by increased costs, supply chain disruption, and rising promotional and discounting to drive sales.

"Torpedo7 was a particular challenge during the year as sales were impacted by decreased consumer demand and profitability was significantly affected."

On a brighter note, Grayston said its expanding range of grocery items had been popular with customers, accounting for 18% of total group sales.

"We have experienced 91.8% growth in pantry and chilled, 26.6% in household cleaning items, and 23.8% in pet care."

However, Grayston said the expansion of the grocery business was not easy, with recent legislative changes failing to resolve access to wholesale supply at "fair prices".

"We're up against some very big players who are very comfortable with the status quo."

The group was taking a cautious approach to the year ahead and would adapt to changing conditions, he said.

"Torpedo7 is our most challenged brand, and we will be reporting on the performance against our recovery plan at half year.

"We have also capped project expenditure to $80 million in FY24 with a focus on delivering major projects that are in flight.

"We continue to invest in the transformation of the group, particularly in infrastructure."

