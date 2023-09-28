World
Associated Press

15-year-old girl stabbed to death near London on way to school

7:47am
Emergency services at the scene near the Whitgift shopping centre after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

Emergency services at the scene near the Whitgift shopping centre after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London. (Source: Associated Press)

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death while on her way to school just south of London overnight, and a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with her death, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers were at the scene around two minutes after receiving reports that the girl was stabbed in Croydon, a busy residential and business district just south of London.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said that police vehicles, paramedics and an air ambulance were dispatched, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Around 75 minutes after the stabbing, Brittain said that a 17-year-old male suspect, who may have known the victim, was arrested not far from the scene of the crime.

Brittain said the suspect, who wasn't identified, was in custody awaiting questioning and added that police weren't searching for anyone else in connection with the killing.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare, and I know the officers who responded this morning, along with our emergency service colleagues, are devastated at the victim's death," he said near the scene of the stabbing.

"This is an emotion I share and I know people across Croydon will be feeling the same," he said.

A white forensic tent has been erected within a police cordon at the scene.

Stabbings involving young people aren't uncommon in London, but it is relatively rare for such incidents to involve girls.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that he was "heartbroken" by the death and expressed sympathy with the girl's family and local community. The girl, who hasn't been named, was a student at the Old Palace of John Whitgift School, a private girls' school in Croydon.

The school expressed its shock at the "senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil".

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi TV host Dan Wootton suspended from GB News

Kiwi TV host Dan Wootton suspended from GB News

The 40-year-old journalist is under investigation by the right-wing news channel following misogynistic comments made on his show.

7:21am

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

It will be the first government-backed place in the UK where users can take illegal drugs such as cocaine and heroin under the supervision of medical staff.

6:33am

Germany bans far-right group that tried to lure kids with Nazi ideals

Germany bans far-right group that tried to lure kids with Nazi ideals

5:00am

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

8:59pm

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

8:44pm

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

5:32pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins comes out swinging in leaders' debate

0:30

Election live: Hipkins comes out swinging in leaders' debate

11 mins ago

Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

22 mins ago

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

2:15

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

25 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

Live stream: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

33 mins ago

Parliament protest today expected to be 'low-key' event - ex-cop

3:49

Parliament protest today expected to be 'low-key' event - ex-cop

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm